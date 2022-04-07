Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Ordeal Is Just Beginning

In the more high-profile cases that the court hears, however, Jackson is likely to spend her time writing dissents or joining those written by the other liberal justices. She will be a firsthand witness to the revolution—or counter-revolution, depending on how you view things—led by the court’s conservative super-majority. Some of its members, such as Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, appear willing to narrow or overturn most of the major precedents from the Warren Court era in the 1950s and 1960s, which was the apogee of liberal influence on the high court. Roberts, as well as Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, appear less willing to pursue such seismic shifts in American law—or at least more willing to take a gradual approach to change.

It would have been hard to tell that the immediate stakes were so relatively low given the often reckless and incendiary attacks Jackson endured in recent weeks. As narrow as the final vote was, it was a placid end to a pointlessly vicious confirmation process. Jackson’s elevation to the high court almost certainly won’t lead to any major ideological shifts, nor will it change the balance of power between the court’s liberal and conservative wings. But that didn’t stop Republican senators from engaging in malicious smears against Jackson, including baseless accusations that she was unusually friendly towards child sex offenders. Some of the conservatives who embraced the attacks appeared eager to play to the GOP’s QAnon wing; others simply seemed to want revenge for Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process three years ago. The cruelty, so to speak, was the point.

Jackson’s qualifications for the high court spoke for themselves: She is a widely respected federal district-court judge, a former member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and was most recently confirmed to serve on the high-profile D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals just last year. She is also the first Supreme Court justice to have previously served as a federal public defender, a background that drew plaudits from the Democrats’ left flank. Republican attacks on her record ranged from concerned to embarrassingly overwrought.