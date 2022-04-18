When Lyonne first created Nadia Vulvokov, it was a reaction to what she perceived as the industry’s inability to realize for her the specific kind of characters she wanted to embody: wounded chancers with smart mouths, the kind of people who were doomed to be ancillary characters as women but were allowed to sit front and center as men. Nadia’s tics and mannerisms are her author’s tics and mannerisms; ditto her heritage, mommy issues, former problems with addiction, and personal style. “To be clear, when I say sane,” she stresses to a shrink this season, “I mean eccentric, but, you know, lucid—it’s kind of my defining characteristic. Think Good Cop, Crazy Cop.”

It makes sense, then, that as Natasha Lyonne gained more control over season two of Russian Doll, having taken over from the writer and director Leslye Headland as showrunner, it would become a little more eccentric, too. Balancing Netflix legibility with brainy cool, it plays both sides by invoking classic cinema or quantum theory or philosophy, and poking fun at itself for its highbrow aspirations at the same time. (Having one’s cake and eating it is, I assume, an easier feat when there are an infinite number of simultaneous timelines.) In a television shop, when an employee proudly informs Nadia that as well as selling televisions he is “the assistant editor of a zine about commodity fetishism and the Debordian spectacle,” Nadia replies speedily, with a shrug: “Alright, well, we live and we die, huh?” It’s a funny bit of hand-waving from Lyonne, and it’s also an informative character note for Nadia, who has tasted death over and over and can see no point philosophizing in the face of its inevitable arrival.

If the first season of Russian Doll had its own through lines about inherited trauma, the new season makes them a pervasive A-plot, the terrible engine of its shaggy and inventive story, which unfurls across the decades in order to take in Nadia’s—and by proxy, Lyonne’s— Jewish heritage, as well as her grandmother’s experiences in Hungary in World War II. “You’re not a creationist, are you?” a character asks Nadia at one point. “Ah,” she replies, a little wistfully, “wouldn’t it be nice to have someone to blame?” What the exchange made me think of was the Jewish joke about a concentration camp prisoner who meets God in heaven, and then cracks a joke about the Holocaust: “That isn’t funny,” God chastises, and the man says, ruefully, “I guess you had to be there.” Whatever is cracking Nadia’s world open and sending her hurtling back into the past and straight into another body, forcing her to experience firsthand the pain she has inherited by birth, it is not God; the funniest joke in the entire season is a fuck-marry-kill riff on the age-old conundrum of going back in time and killing Adolf Hitler, but even minor changes Nadia makes to the history of her family do not stick the way she hopes.