A Purely Speculative List of Reasons Why Gina McCarthy Might Be Leaving the White House

Liberal Democrats are now rushing to subsidize oil consumption with rebates to drivers, and federal agencies are opening up new routes to subsidize companies directly. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has stepped back from recently proposed rules on greenhouse gas emissions for the fossil fuel infrastructure under its jurisdiction. On Thursday, the U.S. Export-Import Bank, or EXIM, unanimously approved a plan that could funnel public funds to liquefied natural gas companies in the form of loan guarantees, alongside support for semiconductor, biotech, and renewable energy manufacturing. As former EXIM chief strategy officer Luke Lindberg told The American Prospect’s Lee Harris, reporting on the agency’s new plan, EXIM could step in to help gas producers to whom private lenders are “not apt to loan a lot of dollars.” Compounding matters is the fact that even progressive Democrats in Congress have shown a willingness to hand Joe Manchin his wishlist of hydrocarbon booster policies in exchange for his support for the few remaining shreds of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, i.e., about $500 billion worth of clean energy tax credits to be doled out over 10 years.

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All that’s to say, the tools the White House is now using to boost fossil fuels are far more sweeping and creative than the tools they’ve been willing to use to transition to clean energy. To a brain in a jar concerned solely with partisan politics, that might seem fairly straightforward: There were obvious upsides to talking about climate change on the campaign trail, when Biden wanted to win over Bernie Sanders voters. But the prospects for legislation are slim to none, and the midterm elections are coming up fast. If Biden wants to appeal to voters, he needs to focus on the things they care about, gas prices and inflation chief among them. That might mean trading the support of constituencies and interest groups traditionally less likely to vote in midterm elections—young people and environmentalists—for more conservative middle-class swing voters who do. If that involves spewing a few hundred million more tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, then so be it.