A Purely Speculative List of Reasons Why Gina McCarthy Might Be Leaving the White House

All that’s to say, the tools the White House is now using to boost fossil fuels are far more sweeping and creative than the tools they’ve been willing to use to transition to clean energy. To a brain in a jar concerned solely with partisan politics, that might seem fairly straightforward: There were obvious upsides to talking about climate change on the campaign trail, when Biden wanted to win over Bernie Sanders voters. But the prospects for legislation are slim to none and the midterm elections are coming up fast. If Biden wants to appeal to voters he needs to focus on the things they care about, gas prices and inflation chief among them. That might mean trading the support of constituencies and interest groups traditionally less likely to vote in midterm elections—young people and environmentalists—for more conservative middle-class swing voters who do. If that involves spewing a few hundred million more tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, than so be it.

But for those still bound to the corporeal form—bodies that sweat in New York’s newly subtropical temperatures, or that might develop rare cancers when exposed to the volatile organic compounds in fracking waste—that logic doesn’t quite cut it. With Democrats likely to lose the House in any case in the fall, and a Supreme Court poised to kneecap the EPA, this may be the last chance for at least a decade for the party to govern as if the climate matters. Instead, its leaders are showering fossil fuel companies with giveaways. Admirably, McCarthy has spent most of her career looking out for real, live people instead of the concerns of brains in jars. That’s certainly not the case for everyone in the White House, where various factions—including former fossil fuel executives—have battled for control over Biden’s agenda since day one. If McCarthy is indeed on her way out, it may be confirmation that her side has lost.