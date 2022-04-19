The primary fight has been framed as a near perfect showdown between the two major competing views on Israel. The Forward newspaper ran a story with the headline “This Michigan primary battle is a bellwether of American Jewish politics,” and The Jerusalem Post described Stevens as a moderate who is “laser-focused on staunch defense of Israel against its enemies and is skeptical of a reentry into the Iran nuclear deal.” In February of this year she released a statement saying she was “deeply concerned by the persistent and growing effort to demonize Israel, the world’s only Jewish state and a close American ally on the international stage.”

Levin, meanwhile, has been eager to stress the importance of human rights for Palestinians as part of improving Israeli-Palestinian relations. He has said, “I don’t see a way to have a secure, peaceful future for a democratic homeland for my people unless we realize the political and human rights of Palestinians.” In May 2021, in response to a New York Times article on the Biden administration’s approach to Israel, Levin released a statement saying, “I believe U.S. policy must support real human rights for Palestinians and real security for Israelis, who have a right to live without fear of deadly rocket fire. We must admit the status quo protects neither and examine the policies that brought us here.”

Logan Bayroff, a spokesperson for J Street, said AIPAC wants “to try to make an example of Andy Levin for having the audacity to actually be more representative where most of the community is and be willing to talk about occupation. They want things to stay in what we call the ‘old school approach,’ which is basically there should be no daylight between the U.S. and Israeli governments. Whatever the Israeli government decides to do, American Jews and Congress and the president should just stand up and applaud. They would love to see Andy Levin no longer be in Congress for that reason.”