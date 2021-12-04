The “Better” Republicans Aren’t Coming

When reached for comment, however, History reminded me that not long ago, Cheney’s hot red blood thrummed pure and true, during which time she gladly pushed her party down illiberal turning points of her own devising. History specifically pointed me way back to 2010, when Cheney’s political action group, Keep America Safe, dropped an advertisement questioning “the loyalties of Justice Department lawyers who advocated for detained terror suspects during the Bush Administration.” Then–Attorney General Eric Holder had drawn Cheney’s ire by refusing to identify seven said attorneys by name. Cheney’s advertisement referred to these lawyers as “the al-Qaeda seven.”



“Remind you of anything happening in the news today?” asked History, winking and nodding in the direction of this week’s controversy du jour: Representative Lauren Boebert’s recent intimations that Representative Ilhan Omar is a terrorist. Boebert surely would have made 2010-era Cheney proud. But Boebert’s impulsive trolling has only set off another feud within the GOP—this time between Boebert ally Marjorie Taylor Greene and South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who had condemned Boebert’s comments. House Minority Leader and living embodiment of an afterthought Kevin McCarthy has apparently tried to calm tensions between the two, reported Politico, but to no avail. Greene has since “suggested to CNN that she was interested in seeing Mace get a Republican primary challenger, something former President Donald Trump has called for.”



Much of what has been written about Mace in her brief congressional career has focused on her faltering attempts to pass, if not simply avoid, the Republican purity test for which Greene has set the curve. Mace has spent the year swinging from her preferred “post-Trump” persona to a more Trump-compliant version of herself, in moves that The New York Times has called “pivots” but which The Atlantic has less charitably referred to as a “failure of nerve.” She’s lately been on the wrong side of the Trump brigade, having voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. But back in May, she also cast one of the votes to expel Cheney from her leadership role.

