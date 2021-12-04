The “Better” Republicans Aren’t Coming

Republicans love a good old purity test. The party has long taken its cues from an endless array of scorecard-toting groups that set the standard for the GOP’s DNA and punish deviants—from the Club for Growth to the NRA to the Heritage Foundation. During the 2016 election, then–Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus, worried that Donald Trump would refuse to back the winner of the Republican presidential primary, enacted a purity test of his own by forcing the field to submit to a loyalty oath that they would support the eventual nominee. In the end, of course, Trump won the nomination himself. Now enforced devotion to Trump is the only purity test that matters.

Liz Cheney is perhaps the most notable recent casualty of the Trump party’s purity test. Last May, the Wyoming representative was booted from the House GOP’s leadership team for her failure to show fealty to Dear Leader. She was even more recently ceremonially defrocked of her Republicanness by the Wyoming GOP. I don’t spend a lot of time feeling sorry for Cheney, but she has certainly endeavored to force such sentiment from us. In an op-ed for The Washington Post shortly after her May excommunication, she referred to the moment of her undoing as “a turning point” for her party. “History is watching,” she wrote.



When reached for comment, however, History reminded me that not long ago, Cheney’s hot red blood thrummed pure and true, during which time she gladly pushed her party down illiberal turning points of her own devising. History specifically pointed me way back to 2010, when Cheney’s political action group, Keep America Safe, dropped an advertisement questioning “the loyalties of Justice Department lawyers who advocated for detained terror suspects during the Bush Administration.” Then–Attorney General Eric Holder had drawn Cheney’s ire by refusing to identify seven said suspects by name. Cheney’s advertisement referred to these lawyers as “the al-Qaeda seven.”

