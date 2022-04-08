Democrats Break With Biden on Title 42 Border Policy

“I was really happy to hear that they were going to do immediate adjudications at the border. And what they said was, ‘We’re going to use asylum officers instead of immigration judges.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s good,’” GOP Senator Rob Portman told reporters last week. “Then we found out that they don’t have the authority to say no. All they could do is say yes. If they come up with a no, then it goes to the process.” (Under current law, individuals denied an asylum claim do have the right to appeal that decision.)

Immigration advocates say Title 42 circumvents the legal right to seek asylum. “They have the right to asylum, they have the right to ask, and the right to ask has been absolutely taken from them in every sense of the word under Title 42,” Karla Marisol Vargas, senior adviser at the Texas Civil Rights Project, told The New Republic last week.

The renewed interest in immigration reform could spur new bipartisan discussions—although Republicans’ plans to hammer Democrats on the issue ahead of the midterm elections could scuttle any momentum in that direction. Senator Dick Durbin told The Hill on Thursday that he wanted to bring a group of senators together to open conversations when the Senate returns to Washington in two weeks. “We want to sit at a table and ask members who have immigration, bipartisan immigration bills, to come and propose those bills to us and see if we can build a 60-vote-plus margin for a group of bills. It may not be possible, but I think it is,” Durbin said.