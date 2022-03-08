Europe Can Handle Ukrainian Refugees—for Now. But Will It Need America’s Help?

Some number of the millions who have already left may have, by then, achieved permanent status elsewhere and could decide to stay, but in all likelihood the majority would return to rebuild as soon as it is safe to do so, particularly if this conflict culminates with Ukraine joining NATO—an enormous deterrence to any subsequent Russian military aggression.

But there are no guarantees that Russian forces will be so easily repelled. So in a second possibility, there is a permanent exodus from Ukraine in the low millions, up to some undefined threshold that Europe would be able to absorb. This might happen in a scenario where Russia is able to gain the upper hand in the short term, capture key cities, including Kyiv, topple the Ukrainian government, and consolidate its grip. This would be an absolute loss for Ukraine but halt the street-fighting and bombardments that are probably the key drivers of current out-migration.

The flow of Ukrainian refugees into Europe—which the United Nations already pegs at over two million in the last week, mostly into Poland—differs in several key ways from the largely Middle Eastern and Asian refugee flows that have shaped European domestic politics in the last few years. European countries seem much more comfortable with, and enthusiastic about, the prospect of integrating fellow Europeans. This has been typified by the Polish government and volunteers setting up welcome centers and literally rebuilding train tracks to ferry Ukrainian refugees into the country at the same time as border guards are empowered to violate international law and immediately expel other migrants. Even now, in the Ukrainian refugee outflows, there are plenty of reports of discrimination against African and Indian students and workers caught up in the crowds fleeing the violence of the invasion.