Europe Can Handle Ukrainian Refugees—for Now. But Will It Need America’s Help?

Ukrainians also have some specific legal advantages. As of several years ago, they’ve enjoyed visa-free travel to EU countries, facilitating their ability to reach any country where they may already have connections. The EU has relaxed certain border controls, allowing Ukrainians to enter even without a passport, and is now set to enact a never-before-used provision known as a Temporary Protection Directive, which would grant Ukrainians residency permits for up to three years. Once in the EU, they can seek a variety of more permanent statuses relatively easily—so easily in fact that some experts contend that there will be relatively few asylum applicants at all, with most Ukrainians finding other avenues to stay in EU countries.

In effect, this would be a refugee influx without the usual trappings of refugee processing: no squalid camps, no lengthy legal processes and uncertain statuses. If the number of refugees remains at a certain threshold, it will be a more straightforward mass migration with theoretically little friction, of the sort we’re already seeing spreading throughout Europe.

That starts breaking down in the third scenario, in which there’s a much larger number of refugees that begins to strain Europe’s ability and desire to accommodate them. Such a situation seems likeliest to develop in the event that Russia, frustrated by its lack of advance and the collapse of its attempted blitzkrieg, resorts to heavy-handed and indiscriminate attacks in which civilian targets are either incidentally or intentionally struck by Russian forces.

Unfortunately, there are already some troubling indications of this precise strategy shift, with an increase in documented instances of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure and reports of its use of potent thermobaric weapons in cities. A vicious and prolonged campaign to break Ukrainian morale will, as a matter of course, drive many more people to leave the country. At a certain volume and over a long enough period of time, the warm welcome of those fleeing the carnage and chaos will inevitably wear thin.