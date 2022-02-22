Biden’s Unconscionable Embrace of Trump’s Cruel Migrant-Expulsion Scheme

In effect, Covid-19 was a convenient excuse to enact a border restriction that the Trump administration wanted anyway; and if Covid was an excuse, there’s no reason to think it’ll be the only one or that this application of Title 42 will go away as the coronavirus becomes endemic. There’s a very real possibility that it will simply become another tool in the immigration-restrictionist toolbox, latching onto the disease of concern du jour, a point driven home by the fact that Trump’s anti-immigration architect Stephen Miller reportedly tried to implement the order several times before Covid-19 struck, including after a 2019 mumps outbreak in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

“It’s an emergency power. And in a sense, what you worry about is that it becomes a chronic emergency, an emergency that never ends,” said Dr. Chris Beyrer, a professor of public health and human rights at Johns Hopkins University and a longtime critic of Title 42. “This is the third coronavirus to emerge and become a new human pathogen. First SARS, then MERS, then Covid-19. This happens to be far and away the most infectious and far and away led to the greatest loss of life, but there are plenty of other coronaviruses out there. And, of course, there are many other pathogens.”

Beyrer pointed to a document known as the Siracusa Principles, drafted by the International Commission of Jurists in 1984, which sets forth a series of standards for states of emergency, including public health emergencies, to be used by governments to limit rights and freedoms without running afoul of human rights. Among these is the maxim that limitations on rights won’t be applied in an arbitrary manner and will be proportional to a legitimate pressing public or social need. He believes that the order fails these tests, refusing to follow examples of effective disease control during humanitarian migration that already exist and have proven effective. “We have for a very long time had an active [tuberculosis] screening and TB treatment program for refugees and asylum-seekers in refugee camps all over the world,” he said.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, pointed to an entirely separate proposed regulation issued by the Trump administration in August 2020—which would have classified people who had so much as traveled through a country with significant Covid-19 spread as “a danger to the security of the United States” and categorically barred them from asylum eligibility—as further evidence that Miller saw the pandemic as an opportunity to throw restrictions at a wall to see what would stick. “Someone who had already been in the United States for five years could theoretically be banned from asylum because, when they entered the country, they were entering from a country that had a communicable disease in it, showing in many ways the extent to which these regulations and policies are unmoored from public health concerns,” he said.