Biden’s Unconscionable Embrace of Trump’s Cruel Migrant-Expulsion Scheme

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, pointed to an entirely separate proposed regulation issued by the Trump administration in August 2020—which would have classified people who had so much as traveled through a country with significant Covid-19 spread as “a danger to the security of the United States” and categorically barred them from asylum eligibility—as further evidence that Miller saw the pandemic as an opportunity to throw restrictions at a wall to see what would stick. “Someone who had already been in the United States for five years could theoretically be banned from asylum because, when they entered the country, they were entering from a country that had a communicable disease in it, showing in many ways the extent to which these regulations and policies are unmoored from public health concerns,” he said.

One of Title 42’s most pernicious and long-lasting potential impacts might not even have a cursory nexus to public health. In court, the administration has never really disputed the fact that the restrictions plainly violate another part of U.S. law: Title 8, otherwise known as the Immigration and Nationality Act, the statutory framework that governs the whole of U.S. immigration, from work visas to the immigration courts to asylum law. Under Title 8—and per the Universal Declaration of Human Rights internationally—people who arrive at the southern border have an inherent right to seek asylum from persecution. They are not guaranteed success, nor even a particularly smooth process, but they are entitled to pursue a claim.

Immediate expulsions clearly contravene that principle, something government lawyers don’t deny. Instead, they argue that Title 42 effectively supersedes Title 8 to become the controlling law in this case. Sharon Swingle, assistant director of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, said recently in the case of Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas—the American Civil Liberties Union’s long-running effort to get Title 42 overturned—that Title 42’s “expulsion authority is independent from Title 8 and supplants what would otherwise apply under Title 8, including any Title 8 defenses to removal.” She also cynically claimed that “the goal is to return to a world in which everyone is processed under Title 8, but we are just not there yet,” a puzzling position given the administration’s own effort to reframe Covid-19 as an endemic part of life now.