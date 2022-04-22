We Could Be in the Middle of a Major Covid Spike and Not Even Know It

But it’s getting much worse, she said. “We are doing this all wrong. We are changing our definitions. We are changing our measurement strategies, we are testing less, we are eliminating easy access to testing for people who are poor or uninsured.”

Barriers to testing and not counting home tests messes up more than just the data: You can’t take Covid antivirals or monoclonal antibodies without an official positive test, and if your home test goes unreported, you may not have access to Covid relief measures, like food and medication delivery, transportation assistance, and links to housing opportunities for people who don’t have safe places to isolate. It was only after Shiner took the confirmatory PCR test that a social worker called to ask about symptoms and to offer mortgage, rental, and utility assistance—a call that never would’ve happened if she’d only taken the home test. “We’re keeping vulnerable people separated from some of these lifesaving conversations,” Shiner said—even as uninsured people must now pay out of pocket for tests and treatments. Meanwhile, those who don’t report positive home tests to their doctors may face obstacles in qualifying for long Covid treatment and disability later on.

Even while skeptical of some of the confirmed case numbers, Sethi is watching them closely: He’s paying particular attention to rising cases in the northeast, a region that has frequently been “a bellwether of what the rest of the country faces at some point,” he said. “That does help me interpret any local increase I see here in Wisconsin.” He looks less at the raw numbers and more at trends: are cases going up, even if the total number is still lower than during past surges? What do vaccination and booster rates look like in a given community? This kind of data can also help inform your decisions.