What Do Masks Do to Kids?

The argument for school masking affecting children’s language development is particularly puzzling, because the majority of language development usually happens before the age of two, and masks are not recommended for children under that age. Even among young kids at preschools and daycares, who regularly interact with masked adults, no delays have been discovered.

“Babies and young children study faces intently, that’s true,” Dr. Diane Paul, director of clinical issues in speech-language pathology at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, told me. “But children can tune into other cues when an adult’s mouth isn’t visible.” One study shows that two-year-olds can still recognize words through masks. Another study from before the pandemic found that children aged 3 to 8 have no trouble identifying expressions through masks. Perhaps most fascinating of all, a study on preschoolers found that they made more complex speech sounds when wearing masks.

Even if masked in school, children still get plenty of face time at home with family and outside with friends, experts said. In fact, in the first months of the pandemic when they spent more time with family and caregivers, children may have seen a leap forward in vocabulary acquisition, compared to before the pandemic. As for the time in school or out in the world around masked people, anyone who has spent more than a minute with young children knows that they’re not staring at adults all of the time. “They’re running around. They’re looking at their toys,” Paul said. “They’re listening to voices, they’re looking at gestures, they’re looking at your eyes, they’re not just looking at a masked face.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, some developmental experts had a more specific worry: They thought masks might impede children who already had developmental delays. But even this group of kids seems to be doing okay. “I’ve been surprised,” Smith said. “It’s been remarkably not affecting them.” Children with speech delays, who sometimes need to see how sounds are formed physically, can work with speech therapists who wear clear masks, and they can also look at videos of unmasked faces. (Clear masks can also help students with hearing loss.) Therapists “don’t always have to provide the direct demonstration, for instance of a sound, with their own mouths. There are other ways that they can provide the same information,” Paul said.