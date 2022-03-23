Why Does the CDC Keep Screwing Up?

“There’s a lot more that I would like to understand better, and I just don’t have the time and it’s frustrating,” Jason said. “I need to understand the risks so I can make the best decisions for our family.” His trust in public institutions has eroded. “They’re just not really set up for providing real-time information or public guidance in the way that we really needed in the pandemic,” he said. “I really don’t want to be too critical because I think they do have such a hard job. But from a blunt point of view, they’re not getting the job done.”



“For the longest time, the federal government has treated science communication as an afterthought.”

The experts I talked to basically agreed with Jason. While there’s a limit to how quickly any agency can process the deluge of data created by Covid-19, these experts highlighted the need to improve communication, specifically. “For the longest time, the federal government has treated science communication as an afterthought,” Rivera said. One example is vaccinations—the unfortunately named Operation Warp Speed gave the impression of rushed science, while the initial campaigns to get shots in arms were left up to poorly funded state and local health departments. “It’s maddening because there’s no expectation that this data has to be perfect, and this is where I think science communication really has an opportunity to shine here because part of science communication is explaining to people how to interpret things.” Humans are also really bad at evaluating risk and need guidance on interpreting it, she said. “We still have not learned how to communicate risk to the public, and that is probably one of the biggest failures.”

When a scientific agency is offering evidence or data, it needs to be clear about the nuances and disclaimers around those resources. Without context and caveats, data can weaponized and used to explain policies based not on health but on political or ideological aims. With the Data Tracker, for instance, it’s important to note that the numbers are best estimates, not established facts—and it would help to have a section on methodology and access to raw numbers, experts said.