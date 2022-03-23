Why Does the CDC Keep Screwing Up?

In theory, these are the questions the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set up to answer. Yet the agency, while it continues to do vital scientific work, does not seem to be up to the immense task that has fallen on it—especially when it comes to communicating with the public.

“I wanted to throw my laptop and my phone, everything, out of the window.”

Over the past two years, the CDC has had several high-profile missteps. At the outset of the pandemic, faulty and inaccessible Covid tests meant untold numbers of people were never diagnosed—“a huge own goal,” as Jason put it. Then the agency was hesitant to offer advice on masks, leading to persistent unsafe policies in some health systems. The CDC was also slow to acknowledge that the virus spreads through the air. In May 2021, the CDC gave the OK for fully vaccinated people to remove masks indoors, even as the delta wave was emerging. In December 2021, it shortened the guidelines on isolation to five days based on data from the delta variant, even though omicron tends to have a significantly longer infectious period. Most recently, it changed community risk guidelines—which govern recommendations like when masks should be used and when more tests need to be done—to focus on hospital capacity rather than cases, even as thousands of people are dying each week.

These errors in communication can have massive policy implications. “I will literally never forget the day in May of 2021 when President Biden said if you’re vaccinated you can take your mask off,” said Jessica Malaty Rivera, the former science communication lead of the Covid Tracking Project and senior adviser for the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Institute. “I wanted to throw my laptop and my phone, everything, out of the window, because I couldn’t believe we had gotten to a place where people were looking at mitigation as one effort canceling out another.”