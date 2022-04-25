How Biden Can Halt the U.S. Postal Service’s Gas-Guzzling Plan

The National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, which was unanimously passed by the Senate in 1969, mandated that all executive agencies are required to consider and prioritize the environment and climate in policies and projects. Agencies create environmental impact statements or, for smaller projects, environmental assessments, which outline the ramifications of projects that will significantly affect “the quality of the human environment.” If the EPA decides an environmental impact statement is insufficient, it can fall back on a rarely invoked provision in Section 309 of the Clean Air Act that grants the administrator of the EPA the authority to refer any federal agency’s environmentally unsatisfactory legislation, regulation, or project to the White House.

The Postal Service’s plan for an unsustainable gas-guzzling new fleet is ripe for a referral. Its 340-page flawed environmental impact statement has already been criticized by the EPA, House Democrats, and environmental advocates, who say it drastically underestimates the cost-effectiveness and mileage range of electric vehicles, while also unrealistically assuming a gasoline price of $2.50 a gallon in 2040. These faulty assumptions led the USPS to grossly overestimate the total cost of ownership for electric vehicles ($30,000 more than for gas-powered vehicles, according to its report), which in turn prompted the decision that an all-electric fleet was impractical. But the USPS cost analysis is inconsistent with those of major delivery companies, like UPS and FedEx, who are in the process of electrifying their fleets to improve their bottom line. In fact, the Postal Service’s environmental impact statement was so sloppy that the Government Accountability Office is now stepping in to conduct a report. Despite receiving over 39,000 draft comments and feedback from the EPA about the environmental impact statement’s various inconsistencies and faulty estimates, the USPS has failed to acknowledge its mistakes.

The Postal Service’s current leadership is unlikely to fix the problem on its own. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been under federal investigation for straw-donor political fundraising schemes. (DeJoy told the Associated Press in late March that the Justice Department has closed the investigation without criminal charges.) Upon his appointment by the Trump-appointed governing board two years ago, DeJoy—the first postmaster general in 20 years to have no prior experience with the postal service—immediately gutted the agency by cutting overtime, shortening hours, and decreasing delivery trips.* House Democrats have alleged that the USPS is helping its fleet contractor Oshkosh Defense intentionally circumvent union labor at its Wisconsin factories by opening a new plant in South Carolina, a “right-to-work” state.