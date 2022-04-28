The Gash That Might Have Ended Bernie Sanders’s 2020 Campaign

“Well, I’m voting for him now,” he said. “If he can walk into here with a cut like that and still be on his feet, he will kick that motherfucker in the White House’s ass.”

“Well, I’m voting for him now. If he can walk into here with a cut like that and still be on his feet, he will kick that motherfucker in the White House’s ass.”

Charla and I were relieved, of course, that Bernie was going to be fine. But now we had a new set of problems. His schedule for the day was almost as full as it could possibly be. It was 8:30 a.m. and Bernie was due to have breakfast with a large group of Black pastors in an hour. While they were, and represented, a vital constituency, and while Bernie would be meeting these particular pastors for the first time, I thought there was no chance he could make it now. I called the campaign’s political director, Analilia Mejia, and Chairwoman Nina Turner, who had arranged the event, which was to take place at a Brazilian bakery 30 minutes from the clinic. I explained that something had happened, Bernie couldn’t show, and they would need to handle things. They pushed back. Canceling would be a disaster, they each explained. Bernie struggled to persuade enough people in South Carolina’s African American community in 2016. Now, on his first trip to the state of the 2020 campaign, he would stand up a group of Black pastors? But there was nothing we could do. I conveyed that the reasons for his absence would become evident in a few hours. Annoyed, Analilia said she would make it work.

Five minutes later, Bernie walked out of the facility with a giant bandage on his head. As we got into the car, I told Terrel to drive us back to the hotel, because I had canceled the pastors’ breakfast.