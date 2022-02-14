A Wage-Price Spiral? Unfortunately, the “Wage” Part of That Equation Isn’t Cooperating

Employers find their expenses increased by the inflation of prices and the high rates of labor, and set on foot combinations to effect another rise of prices. The advance, again, causes the laboring population to demand a commensurate rise of wages; and so the ball rolls on….

To Schiller, this, and subsequent examples he found in two news clippings from the Times in 1937 and 1971, constituted inappropriate moralizing. “The public tends to think of inflation as an indicator of a cycle of greed and inhumanity,” Shiller wrote, when in fact inflation “is more technical, like an increase in the money supply or disruptions in the supply chain.” Talk of wage-price spirals, he suggested, is so much dangerous nonsense.

But even granting that the current inflation spike was created by disruptions in the supply chain combined perhaps with low interest rates and generous Covid-related aid—even granting all that, it ought not be considered ridiculous to ask whether we will experience a wage and price spiral. Yet one is not permitted to ask. It isn’t just Shiller. In The Wall Street Journal, Judge Glock, director of policy and research at the “market-driven” Cicero Institute, wrote on January 31 that “the wage-price spiral is a false and antiquated economic idea that refuses to die.”

I’m sorry, but this is insane. If wage-price spirals don’t exist, what exactly did we experience during the Great Inflation of the 1970s? The standard answer, even among most economists, is that after an initial burst of oil shocks we experienced a wage-price spiral. But acknowledge today that they do exist, and terrible things will happen. Shiller again:

Once lawmakers, business leaders and consumers come to believe the spiral has really taken hold, that belief can amplify long-term inflation expectations. It can make people angry and rigid in their demands.

Say wage-price spirals can occur and they will occur, even though … they don’t exist.