A Wage-Price Spiral? Unfortunately, the “Wage” Part of That Equation Isn’t Cooperating

For a wage-price spiral to occur, price increases have to alternate with wage increases, each side trying its best to keep ahead of the other. For that to happen, corporations must have sufficient market power to raise prices. Rising economic concentration since the 1970s makes that part more than possible. But labor must also have sufficient market power to raise wages. And anyone who’s been paying attention for the past four decades knows that the decline of labor unions and the enthronement of share prices as the be-all and end-all of capitalism makes any sustained effort by workers to boost their wages pretty unlikely. Even during the Great Inflation, the wage half of the wage-price spiral couldn’t and didn’t quite keep up, because the collective strength of organized labor was already on the wane. Workers have much less leverage today. Union membership within the private sector was 24.2 percent in 1973, when the Arab oil embargo triggered the Great Inflation. Today it’s 6.1 percent.

Yes, wages have been rising during Covid-19, and the 2.9 percent “quits” rate is described as a Great Resignation. But much of that Great Resignation is really just the Great Early Retirement, brought on by workers in their fifties seeing their retirement accounts fatten and deciding to call it a day. And the quits are concentrated heavily in retail and food services—which is to say among mostly nonunion, lower-wage workers, many of whom are relatively easy to replace with automation. Raise your hand if you’ve checked yourself out recently at the local supermarket.

According to the Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker, the biggest wage gains over the past few months have occurred among lower-skilled workers. On Twitter, Harvard economist Jason Furman posted the following chart showing wage growth, corrected for inflation, since 2019, broken down by occupation: