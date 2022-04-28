The Thorny Ethics of Historic Preservation in the Age of Climate Change

And it’s not just about what deserves preservation, but who is deemed capable of doing the work. Take, for example, the long-standing fight to repatriate the Elgin Marbles to Greece. In an act considered audacious even at the time, Thomas Bruce, 7th Earl of Elgin, ordered his agents to plunder sculptures from the Parthenon in Greece and bring them back to England in the early 1800s. Despite escalating pressure from activists, the artworks still reside in the British Museum. Of the many hollow-sounding arguments against repatriation of the Elgin marbles developed over the years, one stands out: Greece could not be trusted with its own art, some argued in prominent op-eds in the early 2000s, because Athens was polluted and the statues would be destroyed by acid rain.

The whole concept of human heritage ends up feeling almost like a globalized NIMBYism, where anywhere deemed exceptionally beautiful, unique, or irresolvable is territorialized as the West’s “backyard” to protect against threats real or perceived.

The Elgin debate revealed just how easy it is for citizens of empire to confuse continued destruction for an act of protection. The sculptures were in fact quite badly damaged by the British Museum’s “preservation” work in the 1930s, yet the threat of future damage has been used to secure the museum’s continued ownership over the artifacts. The pace and scope of environmental destruction in recent years has only continued to complicate these matters. Today, wealthy onlookers are asked to donate to preservation campaigns in countries they may otherwise know little about. And while World Heritage sites exist in theory for far more high-minded reasons than tourism, in many cases, the global elite are also encouraged to continue traveling to threatened sites, in order to keep local economies running. In a warming world, articles like “7 Endangered Places You Should See Before It ’ s Too Late” hold a particularly romantic appeal—so long as readers can cope with the cognitive dissonance of the warming gasses spewed through air travel. The inherent exploitation of these tourism economies, from the still-colonized island of Tahiti to the marginalization of Indigenous people of South America, is also conveniently overlooked.

This isn’t to say that cultural heritage sites don’t serve many noble purposes in the modern era. They do. For people on the ground, they may have continued spiritual or historical significance; so long as locals’ access and uses are prioritized over those of tourists, heritage status can be crucial for maintaining these spaces. There is also something to be said for the ideal of leaving artifacts to posterity; the short-term thinking that led us into the climate crisis must be combated, in part, by an investment in the future. But when a handful of powerful nations dominate the preservation efforts of the “rest,” the whole concept of human heritage ends up feeling almost like a globalized NIMBYism, where anywhere deemed exceptionally beautiful, unique, or irresolvable is territorialized as the West’s “backyard” to protect against threats real or perceived. Often, the living inhabitants—and broader notions of justice on today’s terms—are rather revealingly overlooked.