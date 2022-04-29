The Ukraine War Is Ballooning America’s Military Industrial Complex

Take at face value the depiction offered by the administration and echoed by most mainstream media outlets, however, and Ukraine fits nicely into Biden’s preferred framework. With good pitted against evil, the war replays—and seemingly revalidates—the canonical events of the American Century. In an instant, the disappointments of the post–Cold War decades are essentially forgotten.

Russian aggression and brutality thereby provide a rationale for discounting bothersome historical complexities dating from prior to, during, and after the existence of the Soviet Union, the reckless folly of NATO expansion not least among them. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s interpretation of events is deemed authoritative, even as U.S. war aims diverge from Ukraine’s. With weakening Russia now an explicit U.S. policy objective—“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday—it serves Washington’s purposes not to end the fighting, but to prolong it. Whether that prospect squares with the desires of the average Ukrainian qualifies at best as an afterthought.

Of even greater immediate significance, the terms of U.S. involvement—providing Ukraine with massive quantities of arms without (thus far) sustaining a single American casualty—go far toward erasing memories of other wars in our very recent past. Just last year, the embarrassing U.S. evacuation from Kabul seemed like a big deal. Today it counts for nothing, as do our military misadventures in Afghanistan and Iraq. The military-industrial-congressional complex has moved on, with Ukraine a “good war” behind which Americans of all political persuasions can—or ostensibly should—rally.