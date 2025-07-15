Marjorie Taylor Greene Lashes Out at Trump After Sudden 180 on Ukraine

Like much of Trump’s base, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is tired of watching the president align with the more traditional “neocon” wing of the Republican Party, particularly on the “end” to endless wars.

“It’s not just Ukraine; it’s all foreign wars in general and a lot of foreign aid,” Greene told The New York Times on Monday after Trump announced he’d be selling a large amount of weapons to NATO countries, which would then give the weapons to Ukraine. “This is what we campaigned on. This is what I promised also to my district. This is what everybody voted for. And I believe we have to maintain the course.”

“I said it on every rally stage: ‘No more money to Ukraine. We want peace.’ We just want peace for those people,” she continued. “And guess what? People haven’t changed.”

“Without a shadow of a doubt, our tax dollars are being used,” she added, refuting Trump’s claim that the latest weapons shipment would not cost taxpayers.

Taylor Greene is one of many MAGA hardliners left confused by the president’s switch up on Ukraine, especially just months after he and Vice President JD Vance verbally accosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“No one’s walking around thinking about Ukraine. No one’s walking around thinking about Russia. They’re just not,” she said. “They walk around and all they think about is their bills, their problems and the road that may look like crap in front of their house—or they can’t buy a house…. We’re opening the door for younger generations to turn to radical leaders.”