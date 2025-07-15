Ukranians Praise “Agent Melania” for Trump’s Sudden Russia Pivot

Ukrainians have begun to credit First Lady Melania Trump for her husband’s 180 on support for Russia and President Vladimir Putin in their all out war on Ukraine.

“My conversations with [Putin] are always very pleasant. I say, isn’t that a very lovely conversation? And then the missiles go off that night,” Trump told reporters on Monday while describing his frustration with Putin. “I go home. I tell the first lady, you know, ‘I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation.’ She said, ‘Oh, really? Another city was just hit.’”

Putin is making Trump look incredibly foolish for supporting him for so long, and Trump says Melania helped him realize it. Ukrainians have picked up on this.

“Agent Melania Trumpenko,” one user wrote over a picture of the First Lady in her infamous inauguration hat with a Ukrainian military insignia edited onto her shirt.

In recent days, Trump has announced the United States will funnel new weapons to Kyiv and threatened secondary sanctions on Russia. While Melania’s input likely isn’t the only reason Trump has switched up on Ukraine, it seems to have played a role. This isn’t the first time Melania, who was born in Slovenia (a strong ally of Ukraine), has expressed support for Ukraine.

“It is heartbreaking and horrific to see innocent people suffering. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people,” she wrote in February 2022, days after Russia invaded. “Please, if you can, donate to help them [at the] International Committee of the Red Cross.”