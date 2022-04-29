Finally, We Know There Will Be Hearings. Will America Care?

“We’ll tell the story about what happened. We will use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, and things that we have,” Thompson said, according to Politico. “We have tens of thousands of exhibits … as well as hundreds of witnesses we’ve deposed or talked to in general. It will give the public the benefit of what more than a year’s worth of investigation has borne to the committee.”

The panel plans to invite Republican senators to testify before it (note that this is not the same as subpoenaing senators). Thompson didn’t offer names of which senators the committee had in mind, but he did say that those invitations would be included in a broader list of people of interest the committee is seeking information from, a list that, Politico noted, includes other members of Congress. It’s not hard to imagine which senators the committee would invite: Josh Hawley of Missouri, Mike Lee of Utah, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and Ted Cruz of Texas. The committee also plans to reach out again to three lawmakers it has asked to answer its questions: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressmen Scott Perry and Jim Jordan.

“Some other members will be sent letters,” Thompson said, according to CNN.