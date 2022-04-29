Finally, We Know There Will Be Hearings. Will America Care?

For months the committee has been hinting and previewing these hearings as an important way it plans to show its work to the broader public. Thompson and his colleagues on the panel clearly want the public to pay attention. Committee member Jamie Raskin has said the committee’s findings “will blow the roof off the House.”

Topics don’t come much more important. We’re talking about a deadly mob attack on the Capitol after a rally in which the outgoing president warned supporters about not having a country. Well-structured hearings can rivet the country much as the Watergate and Iran-Contra hearings did. But it’s also conceivable that swaths of the public will just tune out and go on to vote in the midterms without fully digesting what happened on January 6. These hearings are the best chance for the committee to tell many Americans how bad things got on January 6 and make them think about democracy when they go to the polls.

CNN also noted that the news of the hearings comes a few days after news broke that Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, is likely to appear before the committee in May. Giuliani has previously signaled an openness to going before the committee, but it’s an open question how reliable the information he shares will be.