Is Joe Manchin Worth Compromising With Anymore?

A number of green groups, progressive lawmakers, and think tankers have indicated their willingness to make whatever compromise Manchin might offer. “Sen. Manchin has been pretty clear about where his bright lines are,” Environmental Defense Fund Action’s David Kieve told Politico. “A few parts of the president’s agenda won’t be included in that. But all of us are at a point of ‘where does the rubber meet the road?’ The alternative would be to get nothing.” Expressing his openness to a deal, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden told CNN, “We can’t wait another decade to pass legislation that averts the worst climate catastrophes.”



Not everyone agrees that something is better than nothing. A lot depends on what Manchin wants funding for in exchange for a handful of green energy tax credits. At various points, Manchin has mentioned wanting federal support to fast-track the Mountain Valley Pipeline, regulatory rollbacks that’d make it easier to approve fossil fuel infrastructure, and more funding for hydrogen and carbon capture and storage projects, versions of which could help extend the life of coal-fired power plants. In other words, Manchin might want not just to narrow the scope of climate policies on the table but also to actively support polluting industries.

“I’m concerned that we’re going to basically dig ourselves into a pretty bad fossil fuel hole while trying to fakely celebrate some probably pretty pathetic clean energy wins.”

Some see the situation as uncomfortably reminiscent of 2015, when—days after the Paris Agreement—the White House quietly backed a deal to expand clean energy credits in exchange for lifting the long-standing crude oil export ban as part of a must-pass spending package. While there was little resistance to it at the time—green groups largely praised the compromise—the rule transformed the U.S. oil and gas industry, providing a boost at a crucial time for drillers that had been rocked by the previous year’s oil crash. Over the next four years, crude oil exports expanded by 750 percent.