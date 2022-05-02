Is Joe Manchin Worth Compromising With Anymore?

“It’s just history repeating itself,” said Jean Su, director of the Energy Justice Program and Senior Attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “I’m concerned that we’re going to basically dig ourselves into a pretty bad fossil fuel hole while trying to fakely celebrate some probably pretty pathetic clean energy wins.”

Representative Sean Casten told me he was “cautiously optimistic” that some kind of climate policy would pass, and that he didn’t have clear redlines that would cause him to withdraw support. “My red line is that this is a climate bill, and if it’s a climate bill it better improve the climate,” Casten told me. “If we have to take a little bit of poison but we still have a lot more good than bad in there that’s the way legislation works.” He did also speak, however, of his “deep frustration” that Congress lacks “an objective way to answer that question,” meaning a way to evaluate whether there’s more good than bad in the bill. “So we’ll be doing that in our office,” he added. Late last year, he and Representative Joe Neguse introduced a Carbon Cost Act to score legislation’s emissions impact, similarly to how the Congressional Budget Office scores bills’ budgetary impact.



Asked about the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s (CPC) red lines, Representative Pramila Jayapal—the group’s chair—said in email that the CPC “will evaluate any proposal that is brought to the House, but let’s be clear about where we are: the recent IPCC report makes it clear that our options now are only how much we mitigate the damage from the climate crisis.”