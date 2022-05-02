How Trump Dangerously Turned an Old Law on Its Head—and What Congress Must Do About It

Contrast these examples with Trump and his allies’ public push in the last presidential election to suggest that the act be used to overturn the election results, which probably helped foment a violent coup rather than to prevent one. In the run-up to the 2020 election, Trump threatened to place law enforcement at polling sites and to use the Insurrection Act on election night if there were what he called “riots.” That September, he pardoned felon Roger Stone, who was involved in organizing the rally on January 6, 2021. Stone explicitly called on Trump to use the act to call out the military, U.S. marshals, and federal law enforcement and to have Nevada voting machines preemptively seized because the Democratic-leaning state could not be trusted. He even called for the arrest of Trump opponent Hillary Clinton.

Because of Trump’s abuses, Congress might consider creating more guardrails against a president abusing the considerable power of that seat to invoke the Insurrection Act for selfish political protection. That is necessary. As a result of the committee’s work to date, we have been getting a steady stream of details on just how imperiled the peaceful transfer of power was on January 6, 2021, not just by violent protesters but by the complicity of elected officials and Trump loyalists.

Disturbingly, just weeks after Attorney General Bill Barr said he could find no substantial evidence of voter fraud, former Trump national security adviser and pardoned perjurer Michael Flynn publicly claimed the military could rerun the 2020 election and Trump could seize voting machines. Flynn’s statements in mid-December 2020 were so outrageous and incendiary, they prompted Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and chief of staff Gen. James McConville to issue a joint statement declaring the obvious: “There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election.” A former military leader and Trump adviser, actively engaged in the events of January 6, was publicly asserting the uncontrovertibly unconstitutional. Not long after that, a fake social media account declared Trump had done just that—announced martial law. White House legal adviser Jenna Ellis was forced to post tweets stating plainly that that would be unconstitutional and was untrue.