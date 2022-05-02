How Trump Dangerously Turned an Old Law on Its Head—and What Congress Must Do About It

We can go back further still for evidence of Trump’s desire to use the act for his own purposes. We know that Trump and his White House wanted to use the Insurrection Act to quell Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s public execution at the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. When protesters were rallying in Lafayette Square across from the White House, his team drew up the Insurrection Act Proclamation for his signature. In fact, the National Guard, 5,000 from Washington, D.C., and more from other states, were called up to violently suppressed a relatively peaceful protest at the park, because the military brass feared Trump might order them to send the 82nd Airborne Division. Black guardsmen had pushed back to their commanders, and the events that followed received widespread criticism, not just from congressional Democrats, but from retired military officers. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff General Martin Dempsey felt compelled to tweet, “America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy.” It was an astounding and public display of raw abuse of power.

Trump said he wanted to use the Insurrection Act repeatedly, even following the horrendous events we witnessed at Lafayette Square. And we must not forget the video and reports from Portland, Oregon Black Lives Matter protests. Federal agents reportedly snatched protesters off the streets and whisked them away in unmarked vehicles, as well as injuring protesters, going beyond the limits of their authority to protect a federal building. His allies were vocal. Senator Tom Cotton wrote a New York Times opinion column calling for the Insurrection Act to be used against protesters.

Even after all this, Trump showed no concern over the limits of presidential power and his allies were laying the groundwork on public opinion for us abuse of that power. We must understand the radical fringe nature of such actions to understand why we should distressingly unsurprised.