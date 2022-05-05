Pankaj Mishra Counts the Costs of Success

Run and Hide by Pankaj Mishra Buy on Bookshop

This central question of authenticity, of the costs of being self-made, haunts Mishra’s novel. Mishra, long a prescient critic of the neoliberal jargon used to describe ever-emerging India, now returns to fiction—a genre he last inhabited when his debut novel, The Romantics, was published in 1999. It is a remarkable return, one that articulates just how uneasily the pressure of Indian cram schools intersects—eventually and if things go well—with the promises of the West.

The task of exorcising inadequate selves begins at IIT, where the central characters are subjected to a ghastly initiation ritual involving repeated sexual assaults. (Of the three, one is forced to perform the act, another to endure it, and the third to masturbate to the scene, the entire tableau carried out per the commands of an upperclassman.) It is a gritty and humiliating beginning to their new lives, and having shared it unites the trio in an awkward and weaponized version of trauma bonding. Though never close friends or confidants, they go on to share a tiny room at the IIT hostel, and their lives intersect and overlap in the years to come. Having met and known and lived with each other’s original “pre-made” selves means that each can serve as an authenticity barometer of sorts for the others. Has the essential been retained, or has too much been erased?

On the Virendra of the Hamptons, our narrator Arun provides a snap judgment: “Nothing in the Virendra I knew at IIT had foreshadowed this unhealthy fleshiness and his conviction of having achieved complete liberation from the life of his parents.” The Virendra he had known was the lower-caste son of impoverished parents, thin as a reed and so poor that he wore a ladies’ watch and obsessively polished his shoes to hide their age. Aseem has achieved modest literary success—enough to make him, in his forties, the go-to authority on the Indian literary firmament, a tastemaker of sorts who hosts get-togethers in his apartment, furnished appropriately with Indian crafts.