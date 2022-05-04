Never Trump Never Stood a Chance

The most significant part of Tuesday’s election in Ohio may have been Dolan’s finish. The son of a billionaire family that owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team, he was self-funding his campaign and pointedly refused to pay deference to Trump. The former president was inevitably obsessed with him, sending out statements decrying the Guardians’ recent name change and attacking Dolan as another RINO after he refused to endorse Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. A strong finish—or even victory—from Dolan might have breathed life into the Never Trump right and given hope to establishmentarians attempting to wrest back control of the GOP. As the race drew to a close, it seemed like this was possible, with Dolan remaining close to Vance, in part by spending $11 million of his own money. With six MAGA candidates in the race, some pundits wondered whether Dolan could eke out an improbable victory thanks to vote-splitting among Trumpists—and if so, might that suggest the beginning of the end of Trumpism?



It didn’t happen. Instead, Dolan finished third, half a percentage point behind Mandel and nearly 10 behind Vance. His performance was strongest in Ohio’s big cities and wealthy suburbs—not exactly where Republicans are looking to boost turnout in the upcoming midterms.



Even if Vance had lost on Tuesday, Trump would have won. Mandel was the next likely winner, and he immediately would have kissed Trump’s ring, the endorsement snub already long forgotten. In a way, even a Dolan victory would have been misleading, given that the rest of the field was competing for the Trumpist vote; he could have won with a third of the vote, like Vance did, but that would mean that two-thirds of voters were backing Trumpism.

