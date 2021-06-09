Democrats Control New York but Can’t Even Pass Climate Legislation

For climate advocates worried that Republicans and swing-Democrats like Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are about to torpedo green infrastructure plans in Congress, the state of New York would seem to be in an enviable position. New York already passed ambitious carbon reduction targets in 2019. Democrats now enjoy a supermajority in the legislature there, meaning that the GOP doesn’t have much of a say over whether climate policy can pass or not. And yet, for the second year in a row, no climate packages are likely to come up for a vote before the legislative session is slated to end this week.

Three separate measures aimed at making good on the state’s climate goals have yet to make it to the floor. So far only much more piecemeal climate-related bills have made it through both chambers. A mixed bag of measures on energy efficiency and building codes and cryptocurrency mining may yet sail through. Bills related to greening transit are currently stalled. Climate advocates and organizers are frustrated. They say politicians are refusing to even talk about what changes would make broader climate bills passable; instead, lawmakers are hiding behind secretive processes that allow legislation to be stalled anonymously. That lets them avoid alienating either environmentalists or fossil fuel interests. If forced to take a side during a public vote, they’d wind up riling one of these two groups.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a relatively robust piece of legislation, passed in 2019, aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050, with the goal of achieving zero-emission electricity in 2040 and a 70 percent carbon-free grid by 2030. It took four years for that to get brought to a vote in both the Assembly and the Senate. When it was first introduced, the Independent Democratic Caucus—a group of right-leaning Democrats who caucused with Republicans—handed Republicans a majority in the Senate, where the CLCPA died without a vote after passing in the Assembly. The year after the IDC was kicked out by a group of young challengers backed by the Working Families Party and the Sunrise Movement, it passed in both houses.