Democrats Control New York but Can’t Even Pass Climate Legislation

“It’s not that Albany is dysfunctional, but certain interests in Albany use the existing bureaucracy to prevent action on specific topics.”

“It’s one thing to pass a bill that sets out climate targets. It’s quite another thing to pass a bill that immediately and materially impacts fossil fuel profits,” Sierra Club Senior Organizing Representative Shay O’Reilly told me over the phone. “We’re running into that difference with Clean Futures.” The conference process, he said, helps give cover to politicians who don’t want to take a side and companies who want to block legislation. Measures that aren’t assured to pass handily are rarely brought to a vote. “It’s not that Albany is dysfunctional, but certain interests in Albany use the existing bureaucracy to prevent action on specific topics,” O’Reilly told me.

The Climate and Community Investment Act was devised as an explicit companion to the CLCPA by the coalition of climate, environmental, racial justice, and labor groups that pushed for its passage, New York Renews. It would levy a $55 tax on every short ton of carbon dioxide. Revenue would be directed toward investments in climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, with funds for job creation and other benefits allocated specifically to low-income New Yorkers and New Yorkers of color. That’s in keeping with the CLCPA mandate to direct 40 percent of clean energy investments toward disadvantaged communities, a pledge mirrored in the Biden administration’s own climate plans. While the White House’s pledge will have to run the gauntlet through a narrow Democratic majority in the Senate, New York’s Democratic supermajority would seem to give it an easier path toward passage. And yet it languishes: Despite having 29 Democrats signed on in the Senate and 54 in the Assembly, the bill does not seem poised to move forward this session.

“At least we knew what we were up against in 2016, 2017, and 2018,” said Rahwa Ghirmatzion, executive director of the housing justice group PUSH Buffalo and a member of the New York Renews steering committee. “The IDC went away, and our bill got passed. Now not only has that roadblock been removed, we would think we have additional support from our elected officials,” given how much more urgent the climate crisis grows each year, Ghirmatzion told me. Though there’s been pushback from more conservative Democratic lawmakers on the potential burden a fee on polluters could pose to consumers, she said they’ve shown very little interest in a substantive dialogue on the bill. That’s in stark contrast to debates around the CLCPA, which included “line-by-line” discussions in the lead-up to passage.