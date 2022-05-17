He advocates also for the creation of a World Data Organization, or WDO, to oversee the delicate balance between privacy, intellectual property, sovereignty, and presumably—though it is left unsaid—the profitability of social media and artificial intelligence companies. Like the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, which provides unbiased public information on the reality of global warming, he says, the WDO could do the same for the mining and use of personal data, itself now an extremely valuable commodity. But a new transnational bureaucracy cannot, by itself, solve the problem of unchecked financial power. The IPCC does not have the power, for example, to mandate that Shell or Exxon go green. Nor would a World Data Organization have the power to make the biggest tech companies in the world change their ways.

His solutions often read like hasty add-ons. By sprinkling them throughout the book, however, he succeeds in giving the impression that he is bursting with ideas.

There are other glaring omissions in the book when it comes to how power is amassed and deployed. Bremmer calls, for example, for the creation of an international police force to prevent deforestation. “Just as international peacekeepers preserve order in many of the world’s conflict zones,” he muses, “a similar contingent can enforce laws designed to prevent deforestation, and to plant and protect new trees.” This too is a potentially interesting idea, but Bremmer introduces it and moves on before the reader has a chance to consider how it might actually work. What laws would the anti-deforestation squad enforce? Domestic legislation? Terms agreed to in international treaties? What if a country does not submit to the environmental tree-keeping force? Bremmer tosses proposals like this around frequently but rarely acknowledges their complexities. At other times he offers solutions that are by now past the point of convention yet still unrealized, such as pricing carbon. (“This isn’t a new idea” is a frequent refrain.) His own solutions, underdeveloped and unchallenged as they are, often read like hasty add-ons. By sprinkling them throughout the book, however, he succeeds in giving the impression that he is bursting with ideas—which may itself be the point.

In political terms, Bremmer is firmly within the mainstream. He pines for the consensus of the Cold War even as he gets some of the details of that era strangely wrong. “A US-China confrontation would be more dangerous than the Cold War between the US and the USSR,” he writes at one point, “because it would be waged with cyber- and other weapons that, as discussed, largely prevent either side from seeing the true balance of power, making escalation more likely.” But this can’t be what sets the budding cold war between the U.S. and China apart from the old. After all, Bremmer surely knows that Washington and Moscow were not always up to speed on each other’s hostile capabilities. This is what the Missile Gap controversy that partially defined the 1960 election was all about. The Cuban Missile Crisis came close to being the culminating episode of the reckless escalation Bremmer worries about in the near future. Tensions between the U.S. and China are certainly of a different nature than between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but it isn’t because we had a much firmer sense of Moscow’s capabilities at any given point or because China, unlike the Soviet Union, “isn’t exporting an ideology.”