The Feigned Ignorance and Callous Indifference of the Supreme Court’s Anti-Roe Majority

This summer, Roe v. Wade will fall. It should be dangerous to write such an emphatic prediction about a decision the Supreme Court won’t issue for at least a month, if not longer; at this point, we should still be allowed the solace, however slight, of entertaining more than one plausible future. But on an otherwise quiet evening in early May, in an unprecedented move, Politico published a leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi case that has been poised to determine Roe’s fate. Written by Samuel Alito, the sweeping opinion announced in no uncertain terms that the much-feared end of Roe was upon us. Roe’s “weak” reasoning had inflicted “damaging consequences,” Alito wrote with discernible glee; in point of fact, it “was egregiously wrong from the start.” To be sure, draft opinions frequently get revised. But unless Chief Justice John Roberts can soon persuade a colleague to change his or her mind, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority will, in late June or early July, upend a constitutional protection we’ve relied on for nearly 50 years, and unleash a torrent of laws in red states that will further circumscribe or even deny the right to end a pregnancy.



Underneath the flurry of news stories following the leak; in between people’s disbelieving conversations; behind the determination of the organizers and doctors who are working as hard as ever, harder, to preserve abortion access, ran a kind of silent river: the memories of the abortions we had or didn’t have. An abortion has a way of persisting in the mind, or maybe the body. You faced a divergence—this choice, or that one. There isn’t a disquiet sharper than the dread of consequence; there are few finalities more final than life or not life. An unhad abortion is also a terminal path. The abortions that rested lightly, the abortions that were cheap and easy to find, the abortions where the choice was clear and the relief undiluted—they persist, too. What could have gone one way went another.

Surely the justices on the highest court in the country should have encountered at one moment or another in their storied careers the sublimity, the terror, of this decision. But the conservative majority, whose opinions will in all likelihood prevail in Dobbs, have shown spectacularly few misgivings about what their judgments in it will do to women, and almost no understanding of what it means to need or want an abortion—even though, statistically speaking, such ignorance seems difficult to maintain. (According to a 2017 analysis, nearly one in four women will have an abortion before age 45.) During December’s oral arguments in Dobbs, Amy Coney Barrett, a mother of seven children, implied that pregnant women concerned about the burden of parenthood could leave their babies at a fire station. If arguments in support of Roe have emphasized the hindrance to equal opportunity or the tribulation of “forced motherhood,” Barrett said, wouldn’t safe haven laws—which protect the antiquated practice of giving up a child by depositing it at certain designated locations—simply “take care of that problem”?

If it isn’t surprising that the five conservative justices on the highest court in the country have little appreciation for the material or emotional difficulties of pregnancy or parenthood, it’s noteworthy that they didn’t care to hide it, that there wasn’t more effort put to disguising their lack of regard—particularly if they are concerned, as at least some of them claim to be, with the court’s reputation, which has sharply declined. (In 2021, just 49 percent of Americans approved of the job it’s doing.) The justices’ responses in oral arguments came across not just as “things you would say if you’re going to overrule Roe,” the legal historian Mary Ziegler told me, “but things you would say if you had no idea this would negatively affect anyone.” In Alito’s draft opinion, the justice shrugged off the profound social, legal, and financial costs of forcing people to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, said Rachel Rebouché, a scholar of reproductive health law. Yet this group of five is as familiar as anyone with the arguments in support of abortion as a foundational right. Their ignorance is mostly feigned. Their disregard is real.

It’s not news that the balance of the court has changed dramatically in recent years. In 2016, Senate Republicans famously refused to confirm Barack Obama’s final nominee, Merrick Garland, holding the position open until after the election. Donald Trump then enjoyed the rare good fortune of appointing three justices: Neil Gorsuch, who succeeded conservative Antonin Scalia; Brett Kavanaugh, who succeeded swing voter Anthony Kennedy; and Amy Coney Barrett, who succeeded liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The remaining three liberals—Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer (who will be replaced at the end of the court’s current term, in late June or early July, by President Joe Biden’s nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson)—are sometimes joined in their opinions by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is plausibly described as a centrist on a court dominated by ultraconservatives. If Donald Trump’s three appointees thrust the court definitively to the right, this lopsided configuration is not just the result of a terrible president and some accidents of timing; it’s the culmination of the Republican Party’s long, concerted project to fill the court with judges who would be sympathetic to destroying Roe. Going as far back as Ronald Reagan, Republican judicial nominees to both the lower courts and the Supreme Court were appointed “in large part based on their opposition” to abortion, said Nan Aron, the founder and former president of Alliance for Justice.