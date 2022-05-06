The Feigned Ignorance and Callous Indifference of the Supreme Court’s Anti-Roe Majority

Alito, while not as outspoken as Thomas, has generally seemed to agree with him, and it’s no great surprise that Thomas asked him to write the draft opinion in Dobbs. (When the chief justice doesn’t join the majority opinion, it’s the responsibility of the majority’s most senior member—in this case, Thomas—to assign it.) As Rebouché noted, Alito has long held that Roe “was wrong on the day it was decided and it’s wrong now.” Indeed, much of his draft attempts to justify why this precedent merits undoing. In oral arguments, he had disputed viability as a “principled” line. “If a woman wants to be free of the burdens of pregnancy,” he argued, “that interest does not disappear the moment the viability line is crossed.” And in the draft decision, he returned to this central claim: Roe was never clear about why the line made sense, and Casey, in upholding Roe, also failed to explain it. Together, he insisted, the cases created an “unworkable” standard, inventing a test that lent itself to vastly different interpretations and was impossible to apply with any consistency.

When it comes to their views on abortion, we know far more about Thomas and Alito than Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch; the shortness of the latter three’s tenures means there’s less evidence to go on. But they endorsed Alito’s draft, and it’s hard to see their opinions differing from his by any meaningful margin. During oral arguments, Kavanaugh, in his bloodless way, seemed obsessed with the idea that on the question of abortion the Constitution is “neutral,” and the court should in turn be “scrupulously neutral” itself rather than “continuing to pick sides” on a “contentious social issue.” Gorsuch showed his hand in June Medical Services v. Russo, the most recent abortion case the court took up, and the only opportunity we’ve had to see Gorsuch and Kavanaugh write opinions on the subject (at the time, Barrett had not yet been appointed). The two new conservatives joined Thomas and Alito in the minority opinion—Roberts voted with the liberals—arguing to uphold a Louisiana state law that required abortion doctors to secure hospital admitting privileges. In his dissent, Gorsuch rehearsed the standard anti-abortion script before warning, in dire tones, that the decision was a sign that the court had lost its way.

In a way, the worse outcome may offer the better hope, at least politically; a half measure might confuse people into complacency.

John Roberts’s vote may be one of the last mysteries in a decision that, after the Politico leak, will doubtless furnish few surprises. Roberts did not endorse Alito’s draft opinion, and he’s occasionally departed from the conservatives. He cares about the court’s reputation. After all, as the legal journalist Linda Greenhouse pointed out in a New Yorker interview, “He’s the one whose name is on the door.” But while Roberts joined the liberals on June Medical, he did not sign with the majority. His vote, he said, was purely about respect for precedent; he disagreed with the ruling in the prior case. Like Alito, he has repeatedly questioned viability as a proper boundary. If the issue is about choice, he said in oral arguments in Dobbs, surely there is a point at which women should have had “the fair choice”: “Why is 15 weeks not enough time?” Even so, it seems likely that, despite Roberts’s lack of affection for Roe, he will vote with the liberal justices, to preserve his personal reputation as someone devoted to stare decisis and to the ideal of a court not in thrall to politics. Indeed, in light of the leak, he may be scrambling to see if he can rally a majority to support a less radical decision. It’s easy to see the appeal, for him, of the middle road: letting Roe stand but undoing the viability standard. Such a ruling could at once uphold the Mississippi law, gut Roe, and tamp down a political firestorm in an election year. That said, he has little chance of swaying the conservative justices. “It’s very clear,” said the constitutional scholar Simon Lazarus, “that he doesn’t have control.”