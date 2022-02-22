Vladimir Putin’s Empire of Delusions

For those following Putin’s collapse into outright dictatorship—and into becoming the primary cause of Europe’s sudden fragile security order—the Russian leader didn’t necessarily break new ground during his lengthy rant. Just last year, Putin penned a 7,000-word essay claiming that Ukraine “is entirely the product of the Soviet era” and that Russians and Ukrainians “are one people.” And when the Soviet Union collapsed, according to Putin, Russia was “robbed, indeed.”

Many Western observers, though, seemed to miss Putin’s admission that he is propelled primarily by revanchism and ressentiment. Political scientist John Mearsheimer claimed earlier this month that the “only way” to solve the latest crisis is an agreement that Ukraine “will not become part of NATO.” This would be but a temporary respite from Putin’s designs—one that would only embolden the Russian dictator that much further. Because, as is now clear, Putin’s monomania about controlling Ukraine—its military, its economy, its entire sovereignty—stems not from security arrangements but from pure, unadulterated neo-imperialism, and a desire to reclaim territories Putin believes belong to Moscow.

This resurgence of empire is jarring. After all, the days of European imperial expansion should be decades, even centuries behind us. That is true, to a point: For too many Westerners, European empire calls only far-flung conquests to mind—across oceans and on distant continents. The British empire, French empire, Spanish empire, Dutch empire: (Nearly) all of it took place outside Europe proper, in Africa and South America and South Asia. And (nearly) all of it collapsed by the mid-twentieth century, caught up in the waves of independence sweeping these former colonial holdings.