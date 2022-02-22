Vladimir Putin’s Empire of Delusions

But there was one European power that retained its imperial possessions, through the end of the twentieth century and well into the twenty-first: Moscow. Under the tsars, Russia conquered a continent, bloodying and breaking Indigenous populations from Crimea to the Caucasus to Siberia. In Tatarstan and Turkestan, Circassia and Chechnya, Kamchatka and Kazakhstan, Moscow cut an imperial scythe, brutalizing entire peoples in the process, and claiming their lands as Russia’s alone. In many ways, Russia’s continental expansionism mirrored America’s, with both imperial capitals marching simultaneously toward the Pacific. Just compare imperial Russians’ slaughter of, say, Alaska’s First Nations populations—or how Russian settlers followed smallpox epidemics that decimated Indigenous communities. When talking about a country that “colonized itself,” you’re equally likely to be talking about Russia as the U.S.

Nor did things change when the Bolsheviks surged to power a century ago. As scholar Francine Hirsch notes in her seminal work on the creation of Soviet republics, the Bolsheviks swiftly realized they’d be better off maintaining the tsarist-era empire, even if in “many regions … the Bolsheviks had no indigenous support whatsoever.” The Bolsheviks even relied on identical sleights of hand, claiming they were simply “bearing the torch of civilization” to their imperial conquests. (It’s unclear if Joseph Stalin felt he was still bringing civilization to Moscow’s subjugated nations when he ethnically cleansed Chechens and Crimean Tatars, among many more.)

Even when the Soviet Union collapsed, Russia was shorn of only part of its former imperial holdings. A range of new republics gained independence—an independence Putin admits that he sees as a falsehood—but myriad conquered nations remained part of Russia proper. In the early 1990s, this was seen by Western partners as perfectly acceptable, even when Moscow began carpet-bombing places like Grozny. Moscow’s empire tottered but never fully collapsed. As one analyst recently wrote, Russia “never fully decolonized.”

And we’re now seeing the results. Instead of being forced to reckon with the ashes of empire, a revanchist dictator has throttled Russia’s politics and turned his sights on now carving his neighbors. (Lest you think Ukraine is alone, Putin said that Kazakhs had also “never had statehood,” sending the Russian nationalists eyeing Northern Kazakhstan into a tizzy.) And instead of being motivated by things like NATO expansion, Putin has revealed himself as the latest in a long line of European dictators impelled solely by historic illiteracy and ethnic grievance, seeking to reclaim lands he believes are rightfully his.