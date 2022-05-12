Why the Biden Administration’s Plan to Fix Gas Prices Isn’t Working

The deregulation of derivatives trading in the 2000s and introduction of lightning-fast algorithm-based trading, Rupert Russell, author of Price Wars: How the Commodities Markets Made Our Chaotic World, told me, has created a more abstract relationship between commodity prices and underlying supply and demand dynamics, which have never been the perfectly efficient forces economists tend to paint them as. It also means that commodities whose physical forms share little in common tend to be closely synced on the trading market. A trading algorithm scanning worrying headlines about an attack on an oil field in Iraq can drive up the price of bread in Egypt, far more so than if it were just a matter of the fuel used to transport wheat getting more expensive. Richer countries can insulate themselves from such swings. Poorer ones generally can’t. “You essentially have [an] amplification effect,” Russell tells me. “The way speculation works is that it incentivizes guessing what other people are doing. You’re not rewarded for being correct. You’re rewarded for guessing what the others are guessing.”

The Dodd-Frank financial reforms—passed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis—attempted to rein in some of these volatile dynamics in paper-barrel trading, but the language included in the original law has never been implemented, in part thanks to lobbying and lawsuits brought by secretive and enormously influential forces such as the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, or ISDA.

“This is a crazy way to run the world.”

That’s not to say these things prices would be steady without deregulation or A.I.-aided trading, Russell cautions. “When there is a threat of conflict or disruption it can be totally rational for the prices to rise. You want prices to rise [during a shortage] so [that people] want to consume less of it. The problem with that, even if the market is working as it should in an Econ 101 textbook, is that there’s no guarantee that’s going to feed people or that people can afford the price at the pump to take your kids to school,” he told me. “This is a crazy way to run the world. There are certain things we want to provide. We can think of them as rights. But the idea that we’re going to leave it up to international prices—even if they are operating on a rational basis—makes no sense.”