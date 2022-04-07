Democrats Worried About Gas Prices Are Begging Oil Companies to Drill More

Despite what Manchin and Republicans have argued, there are very few external constraints on drilling being imposed by the Biden administration. As Representative Paul Tonko pointed out, oil production has increased by more than 2 million barrels per day since Biden took office. In its short tenure the Biden administration has approved more oil and gas drilling on public lands per month, on average, than Donald Trump’s did in its first three years in office. Before Russia invaded Ukraine the United States was already the world’s largest oil producer, and on track to be the world’s largest exporter of gas thanks to changes made during the Obama administration. While pledging to work with the EU to reduce energy demand abroad, the administration has been relatively quiet about doing the same at home—instead of emphasizing investments in energy efficiency, public transit, etc. to free up oil and gas in the U.S. to send abroad to address the Ukraine crisis, the administration seems to be assuming that domestic demand for oil and gas will keep steady and should be met with expanded supply. Jose Fernandez, the State Department’s undersecretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment, told gas executives this week that the administration “believes that we can address the energy security crisis and at the same time, keep our focus on the overall goal of decarbonizing.”

But beggars can’t be choosers. Republicans and executives made clear what their wishlist is for ramping up production in the way Democrats want. That means “long-term” certainty, as Republican Morgan Griffith put it, that fossil fuels will be indefinitely profitable. Griffith specifically said that a “temporary green light to produce oil from the Biden administration” wouldn’t be sufficient. Accordingly Pioneer Resources head Scott Sheffield told lawmakers during the hearing Wednesday that he wants more pipelines and liquified natural gas export terminals, infrastructure likely to stay online past 2050.

That Democratic lawmakers appealed to executives’ “patriotic duty” to produce more speaks to the fact that—in our private sector-dominated energy sector—the U.S. government has little direct say over how much oil and gas is extracted. Absent a federal takeover, fossil fuel companies won’t drill more than they think it will be profitable to exploit. Satisfying executives and investors on that front would indeed likely require long-term certainty that they can keep fossil fuels flowing for several decades, well exceeding the lifespan of both short-cycle drilling projects and the world’s dwindling carbon budget. Nothing Democrats have said suggests that, as they demand more drilling, they’ll build an off-ramp from locking in decades of methane and carbon emissions.