Democrats Worried About Gas Prices Are Begging Oil Companies to Drill More

The hearing came as several members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus have started coming around to Senator Joe Manchin’s demands in order to pass whatever clean energy provisions can be salvaged from the now defunct Build Back Better Act. Though he’s provided few specifics, Manchin seems to be demanding various giveaways to fossil fuel companies, pulled from a long-standing industry wish list that includes fast-tracking new fossil fuel infrastructure. “If [Manchin] wants some increase for short-term production for the broader package of $500 billion on renewables, I am open to that,” California Congressman Ro Khanna—who led last fall’s House Oversight Committee hearing—told Politico. “It’s not ideal for the climate, but I am not comfortable with Americans paying six, seven bucks for gas.”

Despite what Manchin and Republicans have argued, there are very few external constraints on drilling being imposed by the Biden administration. As Representative Paul Tonko pointed out, oil production has increased by more than two million barrels per day since Biden took office. In its short tenure the Biden administration has approved more oil and gas drilling on public lands per month, on average, than Donald Trump’s did in its first three years in office. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. was already the world’s largest oil producer and on track to be the world’s largest exporter of gas thanks to changes made during the Obama administration. While pledging to work with the EU to reduce energy demand abroad, the Biden administration has been relatively quiet about doing the same at home; instead of emphasizing investments in energy efficiency, public transit, etc., to free up oil and gas in the U.S. to send abroad to address the Ukraine crisis, the administration seems to be assuming that domestic demand for oil and gas will keep steady and should be met with expanded supply. Jose Fernandez, the State Department’s undersecretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment, told gas executives this week that the administration “believes that we can address the energy security crisis and at the same time keep our focus on the overall goal of decarbonizing.”

But beggars can’t be choosers. Republicans and executives made clear what their wishlist is for ramping up production in the way Democrats want. That means “long-term” certainty, as Republican Morgan Griffith put it, that fossil fuels will be indefinitely profitable. Griffith specifically said that a “temporary green light to produce oil from the Biden administration” wouldn’t be sufficient. Accordingly, Pioneer Resources head Scott Sheffield told lawmakers during the hearing on Wednesday that he wants more pipelines and liquified natural gas export terminals, infrastructure likely to stay online past 2050.