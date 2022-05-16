The Unfathomable Problem of Suicide as a Protest Tactic

Self-immolation, also known as self-cremation, can be traced back for almost two millennia, from sati (in which some South Asian widows sat on their husband’s funeral pyre) to the politically and spiritually motivated self-immolation among Chinese Buddhist nuns and monks starting around 400 A.D. But for most of this time, self-immolation was very difficult, according to a recent history by French psychiatrist Jeremie Sinzelle. It required collecting materials and methodically constructing a pyre, which served as what suicidologists might today call a natural form of “means restriction” and presented multiple opportunities for others to intervene.

That changed with the widespread adoption of flammable liquids like gasoline, which Sinzelle reports sparking fears of a self-immolation trend long before any such demonstrations were actually undertaken. In 1963, the death of South Vietnamese monk Thích Quảng Đức made good on these fears. It also catapulted self-immolation into the global imagination, Tsering Shakya, a professor in the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia, tells me.

Quảng Đức is widely understood to have self-immolated in protest of anti-Buddhist discrimination under a Catholic government. “In Buddhism the first important precept is not killing—not killing oneself and not killing others,” another monk, Thích Thiên-Ân, who was incarcerated in this period for his religious beliefs, has said. “But in such an emergency,” he continued, referring to the repressive final period of the U.S.-supported Ngo Dinh Diem presidency in South Vietnam, “there was no other way to help. They were using their bodies like a lamp for help.”