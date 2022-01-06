Mental Health Crisis Hotline Workers Are Unionizing for the First Time

Then March 2020 rolled around, and the work became a different beast entirely. “For the last few years, it’s just felt really reactive, and people are scrambling around,” Constable, who left Lines for Life after we spoke in December, told me. Many of his former coworkers feel the same. “Because of the exponential amount of calls coming in, it’s becoming back-to-back days of traumatic calls,” said Rebecca Ryan Roberts, a crisis intervention specialist at Lines for Life.

“It’s becoming back-to-back days of traumatic calls.”

On January 5, the staff at Lines for Life, including crisis intervention specialists and case managers, announced that the majority of the organization’s 160 eligible workers had signed cards to form a union affiliated with Oregon’s American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or Oregon AFSCME, with an official vote set for February.

The Lines for Life union is part of a wave of labor organizing happening in health care in response to the pandemic, reaching far beyond Oregon. Telehealth has experienced a massive boom in recent years, which has only intensified since Covid-19 struck. Remote health care promises flexibility and safe distance for both the patient and the worker, but at the same time, there aren’t very many guaranteed protections for either party. App-based mental health care providers like AbleTo and BetterHelp have been criticized for unstable employment practices; several San Francisco-based AbleTo caregivers, for instance, reported being abruptly fired in late 2020, only to be reoffered their previous jobs—part-time, with no benefits. This is obviously bad for caregivers, but their patients also suffer from the abrupt separations that result. Meanwhile, crisis line specialists like those at Lines for Life have struggled with a lack of technical assistance and insufficient emotional support to address the second-hand traumas of the job.