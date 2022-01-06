Mental Health Crisis Hotline Workers Are Unionizing for the First Time

Staring down an unknown future, anxiety and depression gripped many, with a particularly pronounced impact on people of color and the LGBTQ community, while social distancing and shelter-in-place orders intensified loneliness and relationship troubles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported increases in substance abuse and overdoses since the onset of the pandemic as well. Physical health and economic uncertainty were some of the most common causes of anxiety. “I’ve taken a lot of calls and heard or helped out on a lot of calls where the person’s problem can be solved if someone just gave them a thousand bucks,” said Constable.

Crisis intervention workers play a key role in addressing Americans’ mental and behavioral health struggles, although they remain underrepresented in health care unions. Most of the people who work the Lines for Life hotlines are licensed social workers and counselors, while others have lived experience with mental health and substance abuse struggles. Helping people find the resources they need can be meaningful, but the work can also lead to compassion fatigue and secondary traumatic stress. “When you’re faced with that much trauma and feeling like you’re not able to help someone out, it starts to build building some moral injury within yourself,” said Constable.

There are peer support groups for first responders, but for the most part, Lines for Life workers find support and care within their community. “It is very intense work. The main support that I get is from my coworkers,” said Roberts.

After the pandemic hit, though, finding community among coworkers became much harder. Like many other Americans, crisis intervention specialists now do their work remotely all across the country, from Oregon to Tennessee to Florida, as some workers took advantage of new flexibility, and the organization began to hire others from out of state. Lines for Life, which normally offered good benefits and paid time off, started running into trouble covering mental health care for out-of-state workers, offering plans that were limited or entirely unavailable in certain states, employees told me. The people who were spending all day helping others in emotional distress couldn’t access those same resources for themselves.