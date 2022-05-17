The Buffalo Shooter and the Rise of Ecofascist Extremists

Sixty percent of young people surveyed by the University of Bath last year reported being “extremely” or “very” worried about the climate crisis. More than half said it makes them feel “afraid, sad, anxious, angry, powerless, helpless, and/or guilty.” Fortunately, in the U.S., concerns about climate change and the environment have tended to go hand-in-hand with liberal views on everything from abortion to immigration. But that’s not something to take for granted.

The paranoid racist fantasies of national decline being spun by the likes of Carlson, JD Vance and other “populist” GOP luminaries offer a grab bag of ideological frameworks that viewers can map onto their own set of concerns. Statistically speaking that will include the climate crisis, whether or not rising temperatures are a central focus. As that crisis becomes unavoidable for more and more people in the U.S.—already dealing with extreme heat and rising temperatures—it stands to reason that the ranks of right-wing environmental extremists will grow. Prominent Republicans have also made guns widely available to help such extremists act on their beliefs as the world warms.



Carlson has casually flirted with eco-fascism in recent years; after all, it’s a short conceptual jump from both Great Replacement Theory and the garden-variety white supremacy that may as well be the GOP party line. “Isn’t crowding your country,” Carlson mused in 2019, in conversation with the Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins, “the fastest way to despoil it, to pollute it, to make it a place you wouldn’t want to live?”