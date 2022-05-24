The Crypto Kings Are Making Big Political Donations. What Could Go Wrong?

On the campaign trail, these debates and the spending by deep-pocketed donors who have a vested interest in how the federal government shapes cryptocurrency policy means the candidates they back get extra scrutiny on their positions on crypto. Flynn and Bankman-Fried have both had to bat away rumors and suspicions that the billionaire was only backing Flynn because he would push for favorable crypto laws if elected to Congress. Bankman-Fried says his motivation in backing Flynn, an otherwise unremarkable candidate, is based on their shared views on altruism.

Every time Bankman-Fried or another billionaire who made his fortune in the still new and mostly unregulated industry backs a candidate, the motivation comes up. “You just can’t help but think, yeah, they’re weighing in to curry favor with members of Congress and to influence the regulations that are being proposed right now,” Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux told NBC News in a recent interview. Bourdeaux is facing Congresswoman Lucy McBath, a fellow Democrat, in Tuesday’s primary for Georgia’s new 7th Congressional District. McBath has the benefit of Bankman-Fried’s super PAC, which is spending $2 million in support of her candidacy.

It’s still early and the battle lines are very much muddled, but it’s more than a little likely that many progressives will see crypto donors as nefarious shills from the wrong part of the Democratic Party. For example, earlier in the cycle in one of the most heated congressional primaries on the Democratic side to date, Bankman-Fried, through the Protect Our Future super PAC he bankrolls, poured $1 million into backing Shontel Brown, roughly the establishment-backed candidate, over former state Senator Ohio Nina Turner, a longtime ally of Senator Bernie Sanders. In that race, Bankman-Fried’s preferred candidate got the nomination. To be fair, Brown was also the Cuyahoga County Democratic chairwoman, and thus had a lot of local support.