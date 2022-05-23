American Conservatism Just Threw a Party for Hungarian Fascism

And The Guardian’s Flora Garamvolgyi, along with veteran Washington-based diplomatic correspondent Julian Borger, has been filing some ace stuff. Here for example is their report on the speech by a certain Zsolt Bayer, a television talk show host who took the stage on day two. Bayer has called Jews “stinking excrement” and referred to Romas as “animals” who are “not fit to live among people.” An equal-opportunity hater, Bayer has also weighed in on American minorities, writing on his blog during the Black Lives Matter protests: “Is this the future? Kissing the dirty boots of fucking [racist epithet] and smiling at them? Being happy about this? Because otherwise they’ll kill you or beat you up?”

Tucker Carlson spoke at this conference, of course, as did Mark Meadows, and via video, Donald Trump himself. Trump beamed that he and Orban were “very close” and said: “He’s a great leader, a great gentleman, and he just had a very big election result. I was very honored to have endorsed him. A little unusual endorsement. Usually, I’m looking at the 50 states but here we went a little bit astray — and I did that only because he really is a good man and he has done a fantastic job for his country.”

Orban cut right to the chase. He said that Hungary had been “completely healed” of anything smacking of liberalism, and he was crystal clear about how to do it: control the media. In Hungary, as Szelenyi explained in her TNR essay, this was accomplished first through the takeover of the state media and second through generous loans from the state bank to allow Orban’s cronies to buy up most of the private media. “Have your own media,” he told the conference. “It’s the only way to point out the insanity of the progressive left.” Oh, and this: “We have to take back the institutions in Washington and Brussels. We must find allies in one another and coordinate the movements of our troops.”