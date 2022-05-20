Madison Cawthorn’s Defeat Isn’t Going to Change the GOP

He was accused of insider trading while in Congress. He was pulled over for speeding and charged with driving with a revoked license. He tried to bring a loaded gun on an airplane on not one but two occasions. He used taxpayer money to pay for dinner and hotel bills. He barely showed up to work. This, to be fair, was the fulfillment of a campaign promise: He rather famously vowed not to use his time in Congress to fix any problems or advance any legislation: “I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation,” he said in a letter to his colleagues, announcing his intention to use his seat in Congress to be a troll. What those who might herald Cawthorn’s ouster might do well to reflect upon was just how much of all that the party cheerfully tolerated.



Cawthorn’s biggest sin was simply attacking other Republicans and making life difficult for their ideological project. In March, he implied, in an interview with an obscure podcast, that other members of Congress—Republicans, presumably, since no Democrat would give him the time of day, let alone party with him—had offered him cocaine and invited him to orgies. Cawthorn was, at this point, still leading in the polls, despite the emergence of several primary challengers. But after the cocaine and orgies allegation, the race started to shift, in large part because Republicans called in the code red: attacking—and spending big—to defeat him.



It really takes a lot for Republicans to decide that you’re an embarrassment or self-evidently unfit for office. This is a party that still has a place for two members who attended a white nationalist convention. Cawthorn’s mountain of scandals grew pretty high before it finally did him in. Suffice it to say, Cawthorn wasn’t taken out because Republicans thought doing so would be good for the country but because he was too erratic and immature for even this gang of extremists—specifically, erratic and immature enough to constitute a threat.

