Madison Cawthorn’s Defeat Isn’t Going to Change the GOP

With the Republican presidential primary fast approaching, it’s tempting to draw larger conclusions from Cawthorn’s defeat: Perhaps, at long last, the Republican Party’s stable institutionalists (such as they are) found the willpower, if not a playbook, to take down one of its unstable populists. Moreover, Cawthorn’s district was one in which Trump’s endorsement only meant so much—at least in theory. Cawthorn came close, but Trump’s backing wasn’t enough to push him over the line. For the last seven years, disaffected figures from the Republican old guard and like-minded pundits have wrung their hands over how the party might be pulled back from the lunatic fringe and toward what they might recognize as normalcy.



Don’t get your hopes up. Cawthorn wasn’t taken down as part of some ideological course correction or a trimming of Trump-era excess. He was iced out because he had found a way to embarrass a party that’s furthering those extreme ends—no mean feat for a party that’s adopted shamelessness as its superpower.



Cawthorn’s political career has perhaps the greatest scandal-to-length ratio in American history. He was elected to Congress in 2021. He spent the three years that made up the period between the start of his congressional campaign and his defeat on Tuesday leapfrogging from one tawdry debacle to the next. He was discovered to have had a grand old time at Hitler’s vacation home, writing on Instagram that “seeing the Eagles Nest has been on my bucket list for awhile, it did not disappoint.” He participated in Trump’s January 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally and later accused Democrats of being behind the ensuing riot at the Capitol. More than 150 college classmates denounced him for “predatory behavior and sexual harassment.” Several women accused him of making unwanted and inappropriate advances over a period of several years. Lewd photos of him partying with young women and a video of him sticking his penis in his cousin’s face circulated before Tuesday’s election.

