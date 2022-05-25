The New York Times Corrects Lousy Haiti Coverage in … The New York Times

It was almost impossible, in real time, to get the established news media to include the fact that the dictator ousted in 1986, Jean-Claude (Baby Doc) Duvalier, and even more, his brutal father, François (Papa Doc) Duvalier, had been supported by the U.S. for years before the son’s departure was abetted by the Americans. For the longest time, mainstream news outlets chose to look away when it was discovered that post-2010 earthquake funds for Haiti bypassed the Haitian government and largely bypassed also the Haitian victims, often simply disappearing into American pockets or failing to materialize. They also overlooked the fact that the successful 1990 election, of which the U.S. was so proud, resulted in a popular and progressive Haitian president taking office who was then ousted not once but twice in extractions many reporters suspected were greenlighted by the U.S.

That Haitian president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was one of the first Black figures to raise a loud voice in favor of reparations for his people. Although he could have demanded reparations for all the unpaid labor and vast suffering of the Haitian people, which enriched both their French masters and France itself, he opted instead to ask for payback from France—for the “independence debt” that Haitians began paying to France in the 1820s and that, when finally totted up, with interest, comes to a figure somewhere between $21 billion and $115 billion, in current dollars. The “debt” repayments were not only for plantation fields and buildings burned in the Haitian Revolution of 1791–1804 but also for the loss to French masters of the Haitians themselves; repayment, in other words, for the revolutionaries’ own bodies. It was not long after Aristide brought up this issue, in public, with accompanying evidence and accounting, that he was ousted for the second time. At the time, the mainstream media did not include in its reports the role that his demand for reparations might have played in his fall.

So imagine the general joy among people who watch and think about Haiti, especially Haitians, when The New York Times came out this past weekend with “The Ransom,” a giant, front-page series on the independence debt, followed by a full section’s worth of long stories on various aspects of Haiti’s long past and more recent history. With much for-the-first-time crowing and self-congratulatory chest-thumping, true—but still. Sure, most gladness at this truth-telling was laced with bitterness at the Times’ long-term suppression and overlooking of Haiti’s history. But still, Haitians and Haitianists were glad to see these familiar truths (familiar to us, if not to readers of the Times) blazoned over the front page of the paper on a Sunday, and also occupying an entire section unto themselves.