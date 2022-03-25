The Media Has Yet to Grasp the Full Enormity of Ginni Thomas’s Text Messages

To cover this story from the angle of corruption requires the press to take a different and more committed approach. The Supreme Court does not hold press conferences or otherwise endeavor to make themselves publicly accountable; Thomas himself is very rarely interviewed and, for that matter, was only just released from the hospital on Friday after a week spent battling an infection. He did not provide any explanation as to why he chose to vote against the release of the Trump January 6 documents. Supreme Court justices are often inscrutable and press averse. While Thomas is one of the most influential Supreme Court justices in recent memory, he is also more inscrutable and press averse than most. He also has a thin veneer of deniability: He is not his wife, after all, and may not be privy to all of her activities—though she has long been knit up in the larger conservative movement to an extent that stands out from other spouses of Supreme Court justices, as my colleague Matt Ford explained.



Early defenses of Justice Thomas from the right have hinged on that veneer of deniability: That whatever else you might suspect, Clarence Thomas did nothing wrong. But that’s about the extent of what’s bubbled up in right wing media over the past twenty-four hours; the story has simply not received a lot of play. Ironically, that conservative media has treated it in this way is perhaps a good indication of just how salacious and radioactive it is. One can certainly imagine the uproar on the right if the husband of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband had made similar statements—or even less controversial ones.



But the story won’t disappear anytime soon. The January 6 Commission is still hard at work and more documents will undoubtedly come out in the coming weeks and months. There’s little doubt that Ginni Thomas’ exchanges with Meadows haven’t attracted their attention. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, may face another case relating to January 6 in the coming weeks: Eastman v. Thompson, in which John Eastman, a right-wing lawyer who worked for Donald Trump argues that his records are subject to attorney-client privilege. Assuming that Thomas is healthy enough after his recent hospitalization to rejoin the high court, if he doesn’t recuse himself from that case, there will undoubtedly be an uproar, whatever the outcome. If he does, it would of course raise the question of why Thomas didn’t recuse himself in the two previous January 6 cases he had heard.

