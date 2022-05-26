The Baby Formula Shortage and the Rise of Rational Disaster Preppers

When the formula shortage hit, spontaneous communities did begin to form. Facebook groups alert members when stores restock. People are donating breast milk, both through milk banks, which test and pasteurize milk for safety, and between friends (which doctors discourage, as breast milk, like other bodily fluids can pass on infections, yet many parents feel comfortable doing anyway). Stephanie Kresta, a 35-year-old mother of five in Houston, is one of dozens of people who have publicly posted to Facebook offering to wet nurse for other babies, should parents face such dire need. “I’ve always had an excess of breast milk,” Kresta tells me. She’s donated her “freezer stash” of milk countless times before. While no one had yet taken her up on her offer to wet nurse, it remains open to anyone within a day’s driving distance. It would be “weird to see someone else nursing my baby,” Kresta says, imagining herself in the position of a parent seeking a wet nurse, “but if my baby was starving, it would be beautiful.”

Unfortunately, as the shortage continues, social media accounts are circulating other dubious DIY “solutions”—many of which can cause children more harm. Milk from cows, for example, may see similar to human milk or baby formula, but actually contains radically different macro- and micro-nutrients. Feeding cow milk to a baby under 1 year could trigger allergies, intestinal bleeding, and stress on the kidneys. Meanwhile, watering down formula can result in electrolyte imbalances that can lead to seizures. These tragic circumstances reinforce the limits of individuals and even small collectives; when lives are on the line, quick, early, and aggressive government support for the vulnerable can be essential to survival.

Some measure of preparedness has always been useful: smoke masks on the West Coast, storm shutters on the East Coast, and potable water reserves everywhere. But in the face of globalized catastrophes, it’s clear there must also be efforts in the way of harm reduction and system-wide resiliency. If fossil fuel consumption remains high, more and more spectacular natural disasters are all but guaranteed. Climate change, then, both vindicates the prepper mindset and exposes the shortcomings of its individualist posture: genuine preparedness requires not just having supplies on hand, but working to limit fossil fuel consumption and stop future warming.