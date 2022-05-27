Jan. 6 Recap: Trump Cheered the Chant of “Hang Mike Pence!”

Pence rarely flashes anger and even here, in public, Trump’s former vice president has refrained from throwing any kind of counterpunch back at his old boss. But Pence is allowing speculation that he might run for president in 2024—even if Trump runs as well. “We’ll go where we’re called,” Pence said in a story about his early 2024 moves. And if Trump runs, he won’t look to Pence as his running mate. Other names have floated around: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and, more recently, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, who has gone proudly ultra-MAGA since she replaced Liz Cheney in the House GOP leadership.

It’s safe to say that since January 6—at least—neither Trump or Pence have seen each other in their respective ideal futures.

The committee is pushing forward with its interviews, and some of Trump’s most outspoken allies are digging in in the face of congressional subpoenas. On Thursday, CNN reported that Congressman Jim Jordan penned a letter to the committee questioning the constitutionality of subpoenaing him. Congressmen Andy Biggs and Scott Perry also voiced their objections to the subpoenas. Besides those three congressmen, the panel has also subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Mo Brooks. It’s stupendously unlikely that they will break with Jordan, Biggs, and Perry and cooperate with the committee. The panel has actually had more luck with Rudy Giuliani, who met with investigators for over nine hours. As we’ve said before, Giuliani is a potentially valuable witness, but his testimony could also be exceptionally unreliable.