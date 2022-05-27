Jan. 6 Recap: Trump Cheered the Chant of “Hang Mike Pence!”

Speaking of Perry and Meadows, according to new testimony to the committee from former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the White House chief of staff burned papers after meeting with Perry. Literally, incinerated papers in his office (was everyone else using paper shredders at that moment?). The meeting between Meadows and Perry came “in the weeks after Election Day,” according to Politico. If this testimony is true, it further explains why the committee is interested in Perry (more on that here).



Let’s be honest, though. Congressmen like Biggs and Jordan were never going to work with the committee. They were always going to fight the panel’s moves every step of the way. That’s not a surprise. What has been a bit of surprise is that the outside group No Labels, which professes itself to be a solutions-oriented nonpartisan organization (the list of solutions they’ve helped orchestrate is … not long), has decided that the January 6 Committee has become “a partisan exercise about which the public is skeptical.” That spurred Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal to issue her own blistering statement: “To malign the January 6 Committee as a ‘partisan exercise’ is a dangerous message for the American public and our democracy—one that deeply undermines the Committee’s work and denies the truth about the Republican party.”

The January 6 committee was set up to be nonpartisan. Its backers hoped that its critics would be few. Sadly, the opposite has happened and even as the panel works diligently to produce a report free of political rancor, the critics bashing the committee are clearly driven by their own political leanings. Which makes No Labels’s criticism all the more surprising, since it purports to have none.