The Next Big Primary: Can Liz Cheney Beat Trump and the Wyoming GOP?

Most telling, though, has been Eathorne’s connections to some of the most extreme elements of the Republican Party and beyond—a fact that hasn’t substantially hurt his standing with Trump or the state party. Eathorne, it was revealed after the fact, was one of the nearly 200 Oath Keepers who attended the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Three days after the mob attack, Eathorne released a statement calling it a “peaceful rally near the White House.” He said he didn’t see any violence or damage to property while he was near the Capitol—a near impossibility for anyone who was there.

The Oath Keepers are an extremist group the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as “one of the largest far-right antigovernment groups in the U.S. today.” Eathorne has gone beyond the general railings of the Oath Keepers as well. During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, he suggested that Wyoming secede from the United States.

“Many of these Western states have the ability to be self-reliant, and we’re keeping eyes on Texas too, and their consideration of possible secession,” Earthorne said, according to WyoFile. “They have a different state constitution than we do as far as wording, but it’s something we’re all paying attention to.”