The Next Big Primary: Can Liz Cheney Beat Trump and the Wyoming GOP?

During the state GOP convention in May, most members of the Laramie County delegation were refused seats over a rules violation, the Star-Tribune and WyoFile reported, but the party refused to take similar action when rules violations from other counties were revealed. A Laramie County state committeeman blamed Eathorne for the incivility in Wyoming politics in that article, saying: “A lack of calling decorum on certain party members throughout his entire tenure has led to this attitude of general hate that is coming from the party.”

Eathorne’s preferences are clear even among other Republican national committeemen. One veteran committeeman described him as “content to have a smaller party where everyone has to agree on everything” and someone who is “all-in on Trump.” The committeeman noted that Eathorne co-sponsored with David Bossie, the conservative activist and Maryland RNC committeeman, a resolution at the last Republican National Committee winter meeting targeting Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a fellow Republican critic of Trump and Trumpism. Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the January 6 House Committee.

Eathorne’s support is especially important at this point in the 2022 midterm cycle. Trump, who has prided himself on his kingmaking abilities, has endorsed a number of candidates who have lost, as the former president would say, very badly in primary contests. Most recently, while Herschel Walker, whom Trump backed, won the GOP nomination for Senate in Georgia, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp both handily defeated their Trump-backed rivals. Kemp and Raffensperger are the only two other Republicans in elected office who engender nearly as much fury as Cheney does to Trump.