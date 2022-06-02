If Democrats Can’t Pass Climate Legislation in New York, We’re All Doomed

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday evening, after it sailed through that body’s rules committee on Tuesday. It’s now up to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to bring it to a vote in that chamber. (Heastie’s office did not respond to a request for comment on this story in time for publication.)

“BPRA will let the state build out wind and solar energy, which is going to create tens of thousands of good paying jobs. It’s a public option for getting your energy,” said Daniel Atonna, political director at the Hudson Valley nonprofit For the Many. The organization is a member of the Public Power NY Coalition, which has been pushing for BPRA. Other members of the coalition include Food and Water Action, WE ACT for Environmental Justice, and several Democratic Socialists of America chapters across the state, whose eco-socialist working group has championed the bill. It’s also garnered support from Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

NYPA, Atonna said, is uniquely situated to build out a fleet of new clean energy infrastructure. The agency has a AA bond rating from the ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poors, meaning that it would have little trouble financing projects. Unlike what would happen if renewables were to be built by the state’s investor-owned utilities, the expense wouldn’t be passed down to households via a process known as “ratebasing,” whereby utilities can raise bills to finance new infrastructure if they get approval from the Public Service Commission. Currently, new power generation infrastructure outside of NYPA is built by independent power producers, whose trade association has been fiercely opposed to BPRA.*