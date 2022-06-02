If Democrats Can’t Pass Climate Legislation in New York, We’re All Doomed

Preparing for a future in which Democrats lose the midterms without having passed climate legislation, green groups have begun to emphasize a line popularized during the Trump era: that cities and states will take the lead on cutting emissions. New York—which has had a Democratic supermajority for the last few years—is one of the states where that leadership should be easiest. Yet since passing a 2019 bill that set out the goal of generating 100 percent of the state’s power from zero-emission sources by 2040, New York has yet to pass a single piece of legislation to implement it.

That could change this week in Albany. The Build Public Renewables Act could soon land on Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk. If she signs it, the bill would mandate that the state’s Roosevelt-era public power provider—the New York Power Authority, or NYPA—generate all of its electricity from clean energy by 2030, and establish a process through which it can build and own renewables while shutting down polluting infrastructure. If the bill fails to pass before the end of the legislative session this week, it won’t be Republicans to blame but Democrats ostensibly committed to climate action.