The Republicans’ New Climate Plan Is Really an Old Plan for Destroying the Planet

The second type of Republican climate posturing is statement documents like the one McCarthy and Graves put out yesterday, whose progenitors are Florida Representative and noted Venmo user Matt Gaetz’s “Green Real Deal” (2019); an election-year push in 2020 that included the Trillion Trees Act; and McCarthy’s somewhat related Energy Innovation Agenda (2021). There’s also the 75-member Conservative Climate Caucus formed last year, which “won’t endorse specific legislation to address the problem.” I’ve provided links here as a courtesy but cannot emphasize enough how little the details of these plans matter and how little time you should spend thinking about them if it is not your job to do so.

As Republicans well know, there’s no great pressure for them to do more than pay minimal lip service to the climate crisis that could render a fifth of the planet too hot for humanity. Every incentive—namely, campaign donations—points them in the opposite direction: to protect corporate polluters at all costs. An estimated 94 percent of House seats are uncompetitive thanks to organized gerrymandering efforts, and Wyoming has as many votes in the Senate as California. The GOP’s electorate is tiny and increasingly radical, in many cases existing in a different epistemic universe altogether, where global warming is more likely to be caused by Jewish space lasers than the burning of fossil fuels. And the party’s decades-long project to safeguard its power within fundamentally undemocratic institutions means that, even in the unlikely event that Democrats sweep both houses, they still can’t stop the Supreme Court from, for instance, smashing the administrative tools for regulating pollution.

The GOP does indeed have a climate plan, just not the one some poorly paid intern in Graves’s office spent an afternoon this month copy-and-pasting together from emails with the American Petroleum Institute. (Since said intern may also be the one charged with reading the Google Alerts for Garret Graves’s name, here’s a suggestion: If you’re reading this, quit your job!)