The Supreme Court’s Plot Against Democracy—and the Planet

What made the court’s decision so unusual, in this instance, is that the EPA has not yet implemented or even proposed a regulation; there’s no actual agency action for the court to review. Rather than seek a remedy arising from a regulation, the plaintiffs have asked the justices to take preemptive action to “clarify the bounds of EPA’s power” before President Biden even tries to pass any climate regulations. Or as frequent TNR contributor Simon Lazarus (no relation to Richard) told me, the coal industry is seeking an “advisory opinion”—something the high court is not supposed to offer.



“This is a brand of judicial meddling that violates the most fundamental constitutional principle cabining judges’ authority to oversee executive branch activity,” Lazarus told me. In other words, courts cannot act as “roving commissions” to make pronunciations about the law in abstract but can rule only on actual “cases or controversies.”

“This keystone of judicial restraint has been in place since as long ago as 1793, when the Supreme Court rejected George Washington’s request for advice on the scope of U.S. treaty obligations to France,” Lazarus said. “The fact that this court, at least the four members required to accept a review petition, could now blow past this hoary maxim that ‘federal courts do not issue advisory opinions’–which this court itself reiterated barely four months ago, in a June 2021 ruling—shows how unconstrained the six-justice ultraconservative majority feels, when given a chance to nail down a political objective.”