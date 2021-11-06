The Supreme Court’s Plot Against Democracy—and the Planet

It’s been a jam-packed week for the Supreme Court: On Monday, the justices delved into Senate Bill 8, Texas’s controversial abortion bounty law, and sounded very skeptical about whether they’ll allow it to stand. A day later, they waded into a thorny dispute between members of a community college board, in a case that could have far-reaching First Amendment implications. Then, on Wednesday, the justices took up a major Second Amendment case involving concealed-carry rights that could end up unwinding gun control laws across the country.

And yet, for all of this week’s action, none of these cases truly represent the high court’s most significant move over the past week. On October 29, the Supreme Court agreed to hear appeals from coal-producing states and the corporations in that industry seeking to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants. The high court’s decision to hear the case could “sharply cut back, if not eliminate altogether, the new administration’s ability to use the Clean Air Act to significantly limit greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s power plants,” Richard J. Lazarus, a law professor, told The New York Times. On a broader scale, the maneuver suggests that the court’s new majority could be ready to open a shooting war against democracy—and, perhaps, the planet.

What made the court’s decision so unusual, in this instance, is that the EPA has not yet implemented or even proposed a regulation; there’s no actual agency action for the court to review. Rather than seek a remedy arising from a regulation, the plaintiffs have asked the justices to take preemptive action to “clarify the bounds of EPA’s power” before President Biden even tries to pass any climate regulations. Or as frequent TNR contributor Simon Lazarus (no relation to Richard) told me, the coal industry is seeking an “advisory opinion”—something the high court is not supposed to offer.

