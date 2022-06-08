Does Biden Really Think the Saudis Will Help Him on Gas Prices?

But for Biden and countless U.S. presidents, placating authoritarian regimes in the Middle East is simply the easier path. Biden, who came to office pledging to restore human rights and support for democracy at the forefront of American foreign policy, has for the most part gone all in with America’s Middle East partners. On the Arab-Israeli conflict, Biden has shown little interest in getting involved—and has had little to say about Israel’s actions in the occupied territories (though this may be a function of not wanting to do anything that risks bringing Benjamin Netanyahu back into power).

On Iran’s nuclear program, Biden reversed his campaign trail pledge to bring the U.S. back into the deal on “day one” of his presidency and has, by and large, adopted the hostile position of Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf States toward Iran.

At the outset of Biden’s tenure in office, there was hope that he might be willing to challenge some of the country’s most debilitating foreign policy orthodoxies. The willingness to throw political caution to the wind and pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan was a positive harbinger. But since then, Biden has followed the same predictable course: bolster sclerotic regimes, fail to challenge the status quo, and keep the U.S. deeply involved in a region where it has fewer and fewer national security interests.