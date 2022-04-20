Jared Kushner’s Saudi Scam Is the Swampiest Thing He’s Ever Done

The entire deal was egregious enough that Democrats have already begun calling for formal investigations into the affair. As Sen. Elizabeth Warren said earlier this week, the Department of Justice “should take a really hard look” at the contours of the deal. She’s not wrong: Kushner’s effectively selling political access, rather than financial acumen, to a foreign dictatorship, all in broad daylight. While no investigation has yet opened, the deal should, at the very least, add momentum to calls for increased anti-money laundering oversight for private equity funds—which have enjoyed a two-decade exemption from even basic due diligence checks on funds.

There is, however, a catch. Kushner’s actions don’t exist in a vacuum. If anything, he’s just following a playbook laid out by other, more subtle influence-peddling operations that came before him—of other operations that sold political access to the highest bidders, regardless of the source of their wealth. “It’s fun and appropriate to mock Jared, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the real problem: this kind of profiteering by former (and possibly future) officials is seen as totally acceptable in DC,” Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, tweeted. “As usual, the main difference is that the Trump crew is just more shameless about it.”

Kushner may be the most flagrant about these cash-for-influence schemes, but he’s hardly the most prominent. For instance, former Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole—the supposed “lion of the Senate,” who passed late last year—left office only to become one of the most brazen foreign lobbyists in Washington, with clients ranging from foreign dictatorships to now-sanctioned oligarchs. Former President Bill Clinton opted for a slightly different tack, transforming the nominally non-political Clinton Foundation into a sieve for dictatorial and oligarchic money—including, wouldn’t you know it, millions from Saudi Arabia.