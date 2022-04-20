Jared Kushner’s Saudi Scam Is the Swampiest Thing He’s Ever Done

The latest incident of the Trump coterie casting new light on previously routine corruption in Washington came earlier this month, courtesy not of Trump himself but of his oleaginous son-in-law. Last week, The New York Times broke the news that Jared Kushner had successfully landed billions in Saudi funding for his new private equity firm. While the deal itself may appear predictable—Kushner is hardly the only Washington insider to be showered in Saudi funding—the details were staggering and point directly to the rot at the heart not only of the broader Trump machine but of the entire edifice of Washington influence-peddling writ large.

As the Times reported, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund agreed to funnel at least $2 billion to Kushner’s new firm, Affinity Partners. In return, the Saudis received not only nearly 40 percent of the firm’s regular management fees, but an additional “stake of at least 28 percent” of Kushner’s firm and recognition as a “cornerstone” investor in this new enterprise.

Those details alone would be enough to flip the deal from seedy to sordid. This is, after all, a regime that not only stands responsible for some of the most heinous crimes on the planet—including things like dismembering journalists and the ongoing carpet-bombing of Yemen—but which has launched one of the most successful whitewash operations in Washington. And now, it’s also one of the primary financial backers of a member of the former president’s inner circle, with a direct line to the leader of the Republican Party.