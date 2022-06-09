Global Warming Is on the Local Ballot This Year

“Here is Las Vegas, we don’t have the luxury of ignoring the climate crisis,” Vilela told me, explaining that Lake Mead has been reduced to 30 percent of its water capacity, the lowest since the reservoir was created in 1935 as part of the original New Deal. “People can see how low our water is getting,” Vilela said. She is running what she calls a “climate-first campaign,” while, she says, her opponent, incumbent Democrat Dina Titus, not only doesn’t support the Green New Deal but has introduced a developer-backed giveaway of public lands that will expand the size—and emissions—of the already warming and water-threatened city of Las Vegas unsustainably. It would be, Vilela said, the equivalent of adding another city the size of St. Louis onto this already parched desert. Titus’s office did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

In another congressional race, across the country in New York, Brittany Ramos DeBarros is battling centrist Max Rose in a Democratic primary, and the winner will challenge incumbent Nicole Malliotakis, a far-right Republican who voted against certifying the results of the 2020 election, even after the January 6, 2021, mayhem at the Capitol. DeBarros often emphasizes that Staten Island, an important part of her district, is still recovering from Hurricane Sandy, as well as the more recent Hurricane Ida. Both Staten Island and South Brooklyn (also in the district) are particularly vulnerable during climate-related disasters; every time there is a storm, DeBarros says, “we’re getting buckets and bailing out our basements.” More than half the people who died during Hurricane Sandy were Staten Island residents. And it’s not just an accident of location. The built environment contributes to the vulnerability of people living there; DeBarros says these are some of the areas with the weakest infrastructure, whether in drainage systems or housing stock. That fact is so politically salient that even Malliotakis voted for the most recent infrastructure bill, drawing Trump’s ire.

These new challengers are targeting incumbents who have conspicuously failed to vote for climate and infrastructure policy that would help their districts prepare. Oregon’s 5th district candidate Jamie McLeod Skinner beat centrist incumbent Kurt Schrader, who opposed Build Back Better but retained the support of Biden and the rest of the party leadership, in a May primary. Skinner talks about climate change from the perspective of an emergency responder who has been helping the region cope with (and prevent) wildfires. The district is now a bit more conservative due to redistricting, so Skinner could face a competitive general election.