Two Houses of Congress, Two Different Gun Safety Missions

But a Republican congressman, Representative Chris Jacobs, sounded a more dour note. Jacobs, who represents a district bordering Buffalo, announced that he would not run for reelection after he received blowback for voicing support for an assault weapons ban. When asked by The New Republic, ahead of the House votes on the gun safety package, whether he thought the Senate was going far enough to address the issue, Jacobs said: “They’re certainly not addressing even some of the things we’re doing today. So I think the answer would be no.”

Murphy addressed the relatively limited nature of the talks, telling reporters on Wednesday evening that he spends “every day talking to victims and parents of victims who can’t understand why we aren’t doing more.” “But I think the only option now is to act and to make progress. I don’t think any of these parents will accept nothing as an answer,” he said.

The activity of the day was underpinned by wrenching testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform by victims, witnesses, and family members of survivors of the shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, said he would “never forget” the horrors he saw in the emergency room after the shooting, describing two children “whose bodies had been so pulverized by the bullets fired at them over and over again, whose flesh had been so ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities were the blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them.”