Two Houses of Congress, Two Different Gun Safety Missions

The House, nevertheless, on Wednesday passed a package of gun safety legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, ban large-capacity magazines, crack down on ghost guns and bump stocks, and incentivize safe firearm storage. The package of bills received some Republican votes, although most GOP representatives considered the measures to be an instance of federal overreach that infringed upon Second Amendment rights. (Democrats also passed a resolution condemning the racist violence in Buffalo and the “great replacement” theory along party lines.)

Democrats argue that passing such legislation would help keep the pressure on the upper chamber; in a rally with advocacy groups on the National Mall on Wednesday morning, Senator Chris Murphy said that action in the House will spur the Senate to “do the right thing.” He also highlighted the bipartisan talks with Republicans, saying: “We are only going to move forward with legislation that saves lives.”

The House will also vote this week on a bill introduced by Representative Lucy McBath, whose son was shot and killed in 2012. Her proposal would allow law enforcement and family members to obtain extreme risk protection orders from federal courts that would temporarily remove firearms from people who pose a threat to themselves or others. This would amount to a federal version of the “red flag” laws that have been adopted by 19 states. Other provisions in the bill written by Representative Salud Carbajal would use Justice Department grants to incentivize states to enact their own red flag laws.