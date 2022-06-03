“It’s the Floor, It’s Not the Ceiling”: What Gun Safety Advocates Think of the Bipartisan Proposals on Capitol Hill

Many mass shootings in the country do not become national news. Since the mass killing in Uvalde on May 24, there have been 20 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks events with at least four people injured or killed, not including the shooter. Seventeen people have been killed, including the four victims in the shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. As of Thursday, the archive has recorded 233 mass shooting incidents in 2022 alone. But everyday gun violence can scar lives even if it doesn’t qualify as a mass shooting: On June 2 alone, the Gun Violence Archive tracked 81 shooting incidents. Behind those statistics are lives lost or forever changed; for example, three of those deaths occurred in Ames, Iowa, on Thursday, where a man shot and killed two women in a church parking lot before killing himself.



Nicole Golden, the executive director of Texas Gun Sense, said that the mood of urgency reflected the moment but had also been building during years of activism. “I’m sensing a whole new level of outrage and sweeping support for gun violence prevention from members here in the state and across the country,” Golden said. “But all of the mass shootings and everyday violence that doesn’t always hit national headlines have all built momentum over a long period of time. The movement has grown and grown.”

Indeed, many gun safety measures have widespread support among the public. A Morning Consult poll taken after the Uvalde shooting found that 65 percent of all voters support stricter gun control laws—up five percentage points from just days earlier, when the question was asked after the Buffalo shooting. The poll also found that nearly 90 percent of all voters, including the vast majority of Republicans, support background checks on all gun sales. Recent polling has also shown support for red flag laws, which allow the temporary removal of firearms from people who have been deemed a threat to themselves or others. (Red flag laws have thus far been enacted in 19 states, including Republican-led Florida.)