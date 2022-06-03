Biden Is Doing Everything He Can to Keep Hope Alive for Gun Legislation

This was just Biden’s third prime-time White House address—and the decision to try to commandeer the nation’s attention at dinnertime had both its political and legislative components. Biden had multiple audiences in mind Thursday night: Democratic voters eager for a fighting president; middle-of-the-road parents appalled by death stalking the classroom; rational gun owners; and Senate Republicans in negotiations over legislation that might survive the inevitable filibuster.

The insoluble problem embedded in Biden’s well-crafted speech was that the needs of these constituencies conflicted with each other. The result was a speech that embodied all the internal contradictions of the gun debate.

Speaking to the passions of Democrats, the president unequivocally declared, “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.” But a few minutes later, Biden downsized his ambitions by focusing on what might be legislatively attainable in the Senate as he said, “If we can’t ban assault weapons, as we should, we must at least raise the age to be able to purchase one to 21.” Going from an outright ban to an age limitation is akin to the difference between Prohibition and the current drinking laws set at 21.