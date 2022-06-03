Biden Is Doing Everything He Can to Keep Hope Alive for Gun Legislation

Karine Jean-Pierre, the new White House press secretary, candidly said before the speech that Biden was “making sure that the American people know he is continuing to speak on their behalf in making sure we get some action taken.” Her implicit message: If anything comes out of the Senate negotiations, Biden wants to share in the credit.



There is, to be sure, a logic to the do-something argument. Cracking the Senate’s decades-long refusal to pass any gun legislation could be seen as a symbol of the waning power of the gun lobby. If, say, expanded background checks could pass this year, it might open up the gates for a new assault weapons ban later in the decade. Of course, no reform currently on the congressional agenda could completely eliminate school shootings, as Biden himself acknowledged. And the danger is that the Second Amendment fanatics will use any future massacres to cynically claim that gun laws don’t work.

Biden did what he could Thursday night to demonstrate that the president is still relevant as more than the nation’s Mourner in Chief. But the sad truth is that any legislation requires 10 brave Senate Republicans. And, despite notes of optimism emanating from Capitol Hill, good luck in find that rarest of political species—reasonable Republicans.