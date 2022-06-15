The January 6 Committee Is Telling a More Honest Story About Trump Than the Media Has

There are some nontrivial matters that are still unknown to us: the degree to which those in Trump’s orbit coordinated with far-right militias is one; Donald Trump’s precise actions during the riot itself is another. The first few days of the January 6 commission’s hearings have had more surprises than many expected. We have learned that Trump said his vice president, Mike Pence, perhaps deserved to be hanged for not doing more to aid his efforts to overturn the election; that Donald Trump’s daughter—and closest family member—Ivanka accepted that her father lost the election; that various members of Congress sought pardons for their roles in the attempted insurrection; that Trump’s legal team fleeced $250 million or more from his followers who thought they were supporting his efforts to remain in power; that Trump himself was becoming increasingly “detached from reality.”



These are juicy revelations, but on their own, they don’t cut to the core of what the investigation is all about. What the commission’s hearings have been most effective at doing is assembling—and reassembling—the narrative of these events, the better to make the definitive and unfiltered case that the president and his allies knew that they had lost and decided to try to overturn the election anyway—first using dubious legal means and then with violence.



This work, along with the commission’s insistence that revisiting these events is a necessary act, creates a familiar dilemma for the press, one that has hampered its coverage of both January 6, 2021, and the larger Trump phenomenon. The media thrives on “new” news—surprising scoops and revelations that can be splashed across chyrons for days. The hearings have supplied a tidy array of such fodder, but feeding the media’s ravenous maw takes a back seat to a more pressing priority: revealing the depth and breadth of the effort to undo a legitimate democratic election, even if that means doing a lot of rehashing.

